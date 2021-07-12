Cryptocurrency : Good news to crypto holders seeking tax exemption

Those seeking a tax break on Bitcoin may have found a way out, as a company is selling passports to Americans seeking that service.

Overseas-based Russian Katie Ananina has been helping people avoid paying taxes on the earnings they make from their investment in Bitcoin (BTC / USD). His organization, Plan B Passport, offers crypto-rich clients a way to exempt certain taxes normally charged on their earnings from Bitcoin investments.

The company provides a form of tax haven that exempts beneficiaries from capital gains tax on cryptocurrency holdings.

“I was smart enough to find out that $ 200 worth of bitcoins will eventually be worth $ 100,000,” Ananina said, adding that it is unfair for the government to have 40% of such a profit.

Plan B Passport works with seven countries

Plan B Passport supports hundreds of people from countries such as Canada, Australia, the UK, and the US to gain access to a second passport in one of seven countries. These include Portugal, Saint Lucia, Vanuatu, Grenada, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, and Saint Kitts.

The company operates in partnership through investment programs with each of the governments.

For the country, it is a great way to attract foreign investment, especially those that rely heavily on foreign direct investment (FDI).

The type of scheme is generally found in what is commonly known as “International Financial Centers.”

Saint Lucia is the most common destination

The Saint Lucia foreign investment scheme qualifies to claim applicants with more than $ 100,000 donations for citizenship. Those who want to venture into real estate will have to invest more than $ 300 thousand dollars.

According to Ananina, the average check for her clients ranges from $ 130,000 to $ 180,000.

She collects $ 20,000 in legal fees in addition to the amount donated to the government, as well as government fees and some due diligence fees.

He noted that Saint Lucia is the most common destination for applicants because it provides a quicker and cheaper turnaround time of applying.

