Cryptocurrency : Goldshell Crypto Mining Teams Break into Asian Market

Emerging crypto mining equipment maker Goldshell announced the launch of its new machines. The quality that makes these equipment different from traditional ASICs is that they are specially designed for mining from home. Thus, users will be able to install their machines in a simple way.

According to the website of the aforementioned Asian manufacturer, the equipment is silent and takes up little space. Also, they do not need to be connected to a central computer. They simply connect to a network cable and a power source, noted reporter Wu Blockchain’s account.

Among the new equipment in this series, the KDA, HNS, CKB and DOGE stand out. Another aspect of great importance is that some of the Goldshell machines have low electrical consumption. Others, for their part, have a high consumption that does not make them different from the old-range equipment of traditional manufacturers.

How is the installation process of these crypto mining equipment?

As already highlighted, these new crypto mining equipment have a simple interface. The installation process consists of basic steps. The manufacturer lists the process in a practical way on its portal.

«Connect the miner with a network cable to the LAN via a router or switch. Then connect the power cord ». After this, the green and red lights on the front of the device will blink simultaneously in the same way as they do on devices such as Bitmain’s S9 or Ebang’s Edib series.

This first phase is the start-up phase and, after a few minutes, the red light goes off and the green light stays on. This indicates that the self-test has completed successfully. Finally, you must enter the control panel using the IP address and enter the data from the mining pool and the worker.

After completing this configuration process, the “apply” button must be pressed, after which the crypto mining team will begin to generate digital currencies. Generally speaking, the process is similar to conventional ASICs, but easier than building a mining rack with GPU cards. The fundamental difference is that some of these machines do not produce loud noise and have low consumption.

The new homemade crypto mining equipment manufactured by the Asian company Goldshell, have a low consumption and do not generate as much noise as traditional ASICs. Source: Goldshell

Profitability of Goldshell Mining Machines

It is important to note that these mining machines generate various types of cryptocurrencies. Also, the hash power of home crypto mining equipment is substantially lower.

In that sense, some users of social networks complained about the low profitability of these crypto mining equipment. “Is it worth connecting a mining machine to get $ 0.60 cents a day?” One of them wondered.

The emerging company Goldshell, becomes one of the newest competitors in the ASIC market. It, it must be emphasized, is largely dominated by the 5 giants of manufacturing. These powerful firms are led by Bitmain, MicroBT and to a lesser extent Ebang and Canaan Creative.

An important aspect of the mining machine market is that the manufacture of the same depends on semiconductor chips. The latter are manufactured by few companies, including Samsung. At the moment, the chips are scarce in the market and only the most important manufacturers have the possibility to acquire them.

