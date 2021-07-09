Cryptocurrency : Goldman Sachs sees more potential in Ethereum than Bitcoin

According to a report cited by Business Insider, Goldman Sachs believes that Ethereum use cases currently possess the greatest potential to outperform Bitcoin.

“Ethereum could surpass Bitcoin as dominant store of value”.

Mainly, the report cited that although they were bullish on Ethereum, they denied the superiority of cryptocurrencies over gold. When it came to ranking number one among safe haven assets.

“Gold is competing with cryptocurrencies to the same extent that it competes with other risk assets. Like stocks and cyclical commodities. ‘

In addition, he added: “We see gold as a defensive hedge against inflation. And to cryptocurrencies as a hedge against inflation risk.

In this regard, Goldman Sachs emphasized: “This competition between cryptocurrencies is another risk factor that prevents them from becoming a safe asset class for investors.”

Why does Ethereum have more potential than Bitcoin? According to Goldman Sachs

In short, Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, recently received support from Goldman Sachs. In a research note, the New York-based investment bank mentioned that Ethereum’s growing popularity makes it the main competitor to surpass Bitcoin as the most valuable digital currency.

Specifically, Goldman Sachs said in a note to its clients on Tuesday that the Blockchain with the greatest “potential for real use” is Ethereum. Suggesting that your ETH could become the dominant digital store of value.

As such, Goldman predicts that the total market capitalization of Ethereum (ETH) could exceed the total market capitalization of Bitcoin (BTC) in the coming years.

Ethereum currently looks like the cryptocurrency with the greatest potential for real use. Since Ethereum, the platform that the native digital currency is on, is the most popular development platform for Smart Contract applications.

As a result of its focus on network security, Bitcoin still does not offer the same level of functionality as Ethereum.

Cryptocurrencies are not a viable investment

After all, the comments come a month after analysts at Goldman Sachs’ Investment Strategy Group told their clients that cryptocurrencies are not a viable investment. However, he stressed that it would contribute to economic development.

“While the cryptocurrency ecosystem may well revolutionize the future of everything, that does not imply that cryptocurrencies are a viable investment.”

As a fun fact, Goldman Sachs is not the only one who has noticed that Ethereum has outperformed Bitcoin substantially. In fact, Jim Cramer, CNBC host of Mad Money, indicated in an interview that he liked Ethereum more than Bitcoin.

«I sold almost all my Bitcoins. I no longer need them.

Similarly, in April, the banking giant JPMorgan explained why Ethereum was outperforming Bitcoin.

By way of closing, do you agree with the Goldman Sachs comment on Ethereum and Bitcoin? Let us know in the comment box.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Jim Cramer: “I will continue to buy Ethereum.”

