Cryptocurrency : Goldman Sachs Says Bitcoin Is Officially A New Asset Class

Goldman Sachs, an American multinational investment bank, recently conducted research and found that the crypto space is now a new asset class. The financial institution shared the research findings through a report on May 21, noting that cryptocurrencies are undoubtedly Top of Mind. The Goldman Sachs research involved interviewing various industry experts to get their opinions on whether the crypto industry should be considered an institutional asset class.

According to the report, Goldman Sachs sought the opinions of Michael Novogratz, Galaxy Digital co-founder and CEO, Nouriel Roubini, professor of economics at New York University’s Stern School of Business, Michael Sonnenshein, Grayscale Investment CEO Alan Cohen, Former SEC Senior Policy Advisor, Dan Guido, Founder and CEO of Trail of Bits, and Michael Gronager, Founder and CEO of Chainalysis. Goldman Sachs’ global head of digital assets Matthew McDermott also weighed in on the matter.

According to Novogratz,

We have now reached a critical mass of institutional participation [en cripto]. Everyone from major banks to PayPal to Square is getting more involved, which is a strong and clear sign that cryptocurrencies are now an official asset class.

Sonnenshein seconded Novogratz saying that he has yet to meet someone who has a good understanding of the crypto space and is not surprised by the potential the asset class has.

BTC is an invertible asset despite its idiosyncratic risk

Roubini, who is also known as Dr. Doom because he constantly attacks BTC and the cryptocurrency sector as a whole, claimed that BTC and cryptocurrencies are not an asset class. According to him, assets have cash flow or profit, which can be used to determine their value. He went on to point out that cryptocurrencies cannot be assets because they lack both cash flow and utility.

However, McDermott pointed out that an increasing number of people and institutions regard BTC as an asset to invest in. However, he acknowledged that the coin has a peculiar risk, which mainly comes from the fact that it is quite new and is still in the adoption phase.

McDermott went on to say: