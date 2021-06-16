Cryptocurrency : Goldman Sachs report suggested “cryptocurrencies are not a viable investment”

In a new report from Goldman Sachs, he found that cryptocurrencies are an unviable investment. Yes, Goldman Sachs’ Fund and Account Management Division expressed that cryptocurrencies are not a viable investment for diversified portfolios.

In this context, the report cites several reasons for the pessimism displayed. Including the high energy consumption of the mining process and the possibility of technological advances. Like the emergence of quantum computers, which will make blockchain technology obsolete.

Likewise, the risk of increased regulatory oversight is also observed, limiting cryptocurrency as a speculative asset. The limited number of regulated exchanges also contributes to the lack of available crypto asset data. The report says that the quality of the data is improving, but the level remains inadequate.

The report highlights:

«After analyzing various valuation methodologies. And, applying our multivariate strategic asset allocation model, we concluded that cryptocurrencies are not a viable investment for diversified portfolios.

At the same time, Goldman Sachs stresses that cryptocurrencies will aid long-term economic development.

However, analysts noted that components of the cryptocurrency ecosystem (including blockchain technology) will contribute to long-term economic growth.

This assessment is strikingly different from Goldman Sachs’ March statement. During the report in question, it was stated that the institution announced its intention to offer cryptocurrency work to its clients.

It is also worth noting that in May 2020, the same Goldman division declared that cryptocurrencies are not an asset class. Bitcoin has been called an inappropriate investment for clients, and its rise has been attributed to a tulip fever mania in the 17th century. Then Bitcoin was trading around $ 9,200. Since then, its rate has grown at least 4 times.

Goldman this year restarted a trading desk to help clients trade listed futures pegged to Bitcoin. McDermott said the bank also plans to facilitate trading through publicly traded notes following Bitcoin.

Despite all the warnings from regulators about the risks posed by the extreme volatility of cryptocurrencies and their role in money laundering, investment banks are stepping forward to offer Bitcoin services to their large clients. Even after prices plummeted in May. Dropping from about $ 60,000 to $ 33,000 in a matter of days, hedge funds remain excited about trading Bitcoin.

The bank has also invested in crypto startups. He put $ 5 million into a Blockdaemon fundraising round. A company that creates and hosts the computing nodes that make up the blockchain networks.

Other banks have expanded operations with cryptos

Other banks have also expanded their crypto operations. Cowen Inc., for example, plans to offer “institutional grade” custody services for cryptocurrencies. Standard Chartered Plc is creating a joint venture to buy and sell virtual currencies, although HSBC Holdings Plc is avoiding Bitcoin for now.

Finally, the Goldman Sachs report concludes that the components of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Including blockchain technology, they can contribute to long-term economic growth.

On the other hand, despite bearish research on digital assets, Goldman is further expanding its crypto trading desk. Reportedly adding Ethereum futures and options.

According to Mathew McDermott, Goldman’s head of digital assets, there is still customer demand for cryptocurrency trading despite a recent drop:

In fact, there has been a lot of interest from clients who are eager to trade as they find these levels a slightly more acceptable entry point.

