Cryptocurrency : Goldman Sachs reconsiders cryptocurrencies as an asset class

An upcoming report from the investment bank shows that cryptocurrencies have performed strongly this year compared to traditional assets.

Goldman Sachs hasn’t always agreed with cryptocurrencies. Last year he concluded that cryptocurrencies were not an asset class, due to a variety of reasons, such as that they do not generate cash flow like bonuses or earnings through exposure to economic growth.

The investment bank then backed off a bit, hiring a VP of Digital Assets last year, and restarting Bitcoin futures trading in March 2021. Now, it appears Goldman Sachs has reassessed its position in cryptocurrencies.

Just one year after its denial of cryptocurrencies as an asset, Goldman Sachs publishes a new report called “Crypto: A New Asset Class?” The pages of the next report were shared on Twitter by Aike Capital founder Alex Kruger on Saturday.

The report begins with a discussion of whether cryptocurrencies can be considered an institutional asset class by speaking with various cryptocurrency and finance experts. Unsurprisingly, Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, which owns more than 3% of the total supply of Bitcoin, was a proponent of cryptocurrencies, suggesting that investors were attracted by the scarcity of assets such as Bitcoin as hedge against inflation.

Galaxy Digital Holdings CEO Michael Novogratz and Goldman Sachs Co-Head of Currency Strategy Zach Pandl agreed, while New York University economics professor Nouriel Roubini argued that cryptocurrencies do not They can be considered an asset because they have no income, profit or relationship fundamentals.

The report continues to present a variety of data on cryptocurrencies and their performance. It shows that Bitcoin and Ether have performed strongly so far this year compared to traditional assets, while other currencies such as XRP and Dogecoin have seen even greater increases this year.

Goldman Sachs research shows that as of May 19, roughly 70% of Bitcoin and 85% of Ether were in profit, but it also shows that these assets are much more volatile than the stock market.

After some figures on the supply and distribution of Bitcoin and Ethereum, the report defines some key cryptographic terminology and provides details on the major currencies, including Cardano, Polkadot, Internet Computer, and Algorand.

Finally, Goldman Sachs explains how to buy and transfer Bitcoin and some of the crypto behind Bitcoin transactions.

