Cryptocurrency : Goldman Sachs doubles cryptocurrencies by venturing into Ether

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., an American investment bank, is expanding its crypto offering by expanding to Ethereum (ETH). A report revealed this news on June 14, noting that the bank intends to offer ETH-based futures and options trading. By doing so, the bank will provide its crypto clients with an alternative to the already existing offering of Bitcoin (BTC). These products will reportedly be available in the coming months.

According to the report, this is the bank’s latest crypto development after it relaunched a trading desk earlier this year to allow its clients to publicly trade BTC’s future. Matthew McDermott, Director of Digital Assets at Goldman Sachs, said the bank also aims to allow transactions through exchange-traded notes that track BTC.

Explaining the decision to expand its cryptocurrency offering, McDermott said that Goldman Sachs had seen a lot of interest from customers who are interested in trading cryptocurrencies because they find the coins easy to handle. He went on to say that the expansion is a kind of clean-up exercise that helps minimize leverage in the system, especially from a retail standpoint.

A bullish outlook on cryptocurrencies despite mounting concerns

This news comes as Goldman Sachs’ interest in cryptocurrencies continues to rise despite global regulators cracking down on the sector. Prior to this, the bank invested $ 5 million in Blockdaemon, a startup that develops and hosts computing nodes that make up the blockchain. Apart from this, the bank spearheaded a $ 15 million investment in Coin Metrics, a crypto and blockchain data provider. McDermott has joined the company’s board of directors.

According to him, Goldman Sachs seeks to partner with several companies that share its strategic direction. He added that his conversations with clients show that cryptocurrencies are not just a fleeting fad. After conducting a survey that interviewed 850 institutions, Goldman Sachs found that nearly one in 10 trades cryptocurrencies and that 20% of organizations are interested in cryptocurrencies.

Unfazed by the recent BTC price correction, McDermott said institutional adoption would continue. He went on to say that despite BTC’s correction, the bank is still seeing great interest in cryptocurrencies. This statement is in direct contradiction to the sentiments of JP Morgan analysts, who said that BTC will enter a bear market. According to analysts, institutional investors are losing interest in cryptocurrencies.

