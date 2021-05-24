Cryptocurrency : Goldman Sachs: Crypto is a new asset class!

On May 21, a report by Goldman Sachs titled ‘Crypto, a new asset class’ was leaked on Twitter, and, as you can see, the title says it all.

Goldman Sachs changes clearly opinion on crypto

From CriptoTendencia we have reported how since the middle of last year a trend was unleashed marked by the change of opinion regarding crypto, especially about Bitcoin.

In this sense, investors or large institutions that underestimated crypto in the past have shown to have changed their minds. And this has been precisely the case of Goldman Sachs, an institution that in the past assured that crypto was a bad investment and is now betting on them.

Although from CryptoTrend we had already reported the incursion of Goldman Sachs in the crypto market, the novelty lies in the fact that it defined them in this recent report as a new class of assets.

A part of this document, which, at least for the moment, is not available to the general public, was published by economist Alex Krüger.

A new class of assets

As we can read in the images posted on Twitter by Krüger; The report explains that Goldman Sachs, among other things, turned to experts and companies in the crypto industry with the aim of hearing opinions. In particular, he had discussions with Galaxy Digital, Global FX and Chainlaysis.

And, as the purpose of the report is to analyze the nature of crypto as a new class of asset, it describes the most essential characteristics of the main cryptocurrencies and the usefulness of each.

In this way, Goldman Sachs establishes, for example, that Bitcoin serves as a large-cap currency. While, on the other hand, XRP serves as a real-time settlement system. And why are these features important?

Well, Goldman Sachs explains that it is these specific characteristics of each crypto that allow it to attract a specific user base. In this sense, the banking institution believes that the value of Bitcoin lies fundamentally in its use and acceptance.

And last but not least, Goldman Sachs included a graph of the evolution of Bitcoin prices. The curious thing about the graph is that it shows that there is a similarity in the behavior between the periods 2013-2016 and 2017-2021.

Therefore, for Alex Krüger, this is an important point for those who believe in the cyclical behavior of markets. And so this could represent an excellent investment opportunity. In fact, Krüger assured that if you were a crypto newbie, you would see the charts and recognize that it is time to invest in crypto.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related