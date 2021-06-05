Cryptocurrency : Goldman Sachs alumnus Mike Novogratz announced he will inject $ 100 million in crypto

Through a statement, the former Goldman Sachs student announced that he will inject $ 100 million in crypto. Goldman Sachs alumnus Mike Novogratz is preparing to invest $ 100 million in crypto-based projects through his crypto business venture.

Co-founded in 2018 by Mike Novogratz and his business partner Christian Angermayer, Malta-based Cryptology Asset Group is a leading investment firm for blockchain and crypto-related businesses in Europe.

Through the recently released report, where Goldman Sachs announced that it is ready to support hedge funds and crypto companies globally by focusing on investments in new funds, emerging managers, seed rounds and GP holdings.

Mike Novogratz always present in crypto space

With 85% of his multi-million dollar fortune in crypto, Mike Novogratz is a booster in the space. As a former Goldman Sachs executive, Novogratz founded his wealth management firm Galaxy Digital in 2018. He currently manages more than $ 1.5 billion.

Its continued efforts to support the cryptocurrency space with Cryptology are in line with a rapid shift towards digital assets, according to Cryptology CEO Patrick Lowry. Over the past three years, Cryptology increased its total capital from $ 33 million to more than $ 540 million, as of June 1, 2021.

Novogratz has spent the last six years trying to bring investors into cryptocurrencies. In a recent interview, he expressed the importance of providing easy avenues for investors to get involved.

This is more than a financial game. This is a revolution. And so I think the more people we can bring to the tent, the better. There are many investors whose first exposure to our space will be through public actions. That is what they are used to. That is what they are comfortable with.

Recent Goldman Sachs report

Recently, Goldman Sachs suggested in another report that the technology behind Ethereum has a better future than Bitcoin. Yes, days ago, it was revealed that Goldman Sachs made a “secret” report on the potential of the cryptocurrency Ethereum. According to the investment group, the coin will outperform Bitcoin.

In this context, the information from Goldman Sachs was leaked through social networks and by the American medium Forbes. In the paper, the group’s experts and analysts state that ETH “has a high probability of surpassing Bitcoin as a dominant store of value, given the importance of actual uses in determining store of value.”

Now, surrounding the new publication, Cryptology offers retail and institutional investors unmatched and easy access, through its daily liquid shares, to a unique asset class that is otherwise reserved for a small group. of investors. Since most of the companies and funds in the cryptocurrency sector remain private. For example, Cryptology offers indirect participation in the iconic cryptocurrency giant Block.one, the publishers of EOSIO, and their recently announced exchange, BULLISH.

Cryptology’s fund investment strategy will strengthen its position as the leading access stock to a diversified and global crypto portfolio.

