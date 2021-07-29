Cryptocurrency : Goldman requests crypto ETF related to DeFi

The financial giant Goldman Sachs Group, requests a crypto ETF with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States (SEC). With this application, the request of the North American bank joins a dozen requests for investment funds related to cryptocurrencies. The delays in this regard by the regulatory body are beginning to raise concerns.

The objective of the financial entity is to open space for other companies to access DeFi and the Blockchain in general. Among other details offered by the firm, it is said that 80% of its capital would be injected into companies related to this sector. There are those that work with Blockchain and financial digitization tools.

It should be noted that, thus far, the SEC has not approved any of the cryptocurrency-related ETF applications. According to some media, the delay is done deliberately. The reason for this would be the doubts related to the risks implicit in these assets for investors. However, some people close to the agency, say that it is a matter of time for the Commission to give the green light.

Why is Goldman Sachs requesting a crypto ETF?

The fact that Goldman Sacha is applying for an ETF related to the crypto world, specifically DeFi, is more than striking. It is about the fusion of the new forms of finance with the traditional ones. This gives a touch of hope to what can be an integration that complements both forms.

It should be noted that, unlike traditional finance, decentralized ones are more democratic. For example, unbanked sectors have the possibility to participate without major barriers. Thus, investors who want to participate in the DeFi only need a device with Internet access.

In this sense, Goldman considers that the application of this sector is key to give better options to investors around the world. Among the markets that the North American bank could select, could be Australia, Canada, France, Germany and Hong Kong, among others.

Among these, of course, the United States stands out. Consequently, Goldman Sachs requests a crypto ETF capable of covering all those investment spaces.

The North American bank Goldman Sachs, requests its own ETF related to DeFi before the SEC. With this, he joins more than a dozen applications that are under review.

SEC remains reluctant on cryptocurrencies

As already highlighted, the SEC considers cryptocurrencies to be high-risk assets for investors. As a result, it refuses to approve some of the ETFs it keeps under review. Until such time, say its officials, there is no clear regulatory framework on digital currencies, there will be no possibility of an investment fund related to them.

Among the ETFs intentionally delayed in recent weeks by the SEC are those of VanEck and WisdomTree. Likewise, another group is in line waiting for responses from the regulator. Among the latter, those of Galaxy and Ark 21shares stand out.

Meanwhile, crypto products remain among the most requested in the market. All of this is related to the huge profits that cryptocurrencies generate for their investors. Therefore, a greater number of people want their share of participation and profit in them.

