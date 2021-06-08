Cryptocurrency : Gold is good but Bitcoin is better; says hedge fund portfolio manager

Troy Gayeski, Co-CIO and Senior Portfolio Manager at SkyBridge Capital, has come out to share the hedge fund’s bullish outlook on Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview last week, Gayeski warned that while gold will soar to new heights next year, investors looking for alternatives, especially now that global debts continue to rise, should go the BTC path. According to Gayeski, BTC will rally like gold despite the Federal Reserve trying to cut back on its purchase.

In the interview, Gayeski said that SkyBridge Capital, which has roughly $ 7.5 billion in assets under management (AUM), intends to stick with Bitcoin and altcoins because they have more advantages. He acknowledged that the cryptocurrency market is quite volatile. However, he was openly bullish on cryptocurrencies, noting that the company may capture a bit more juice from the sector than it would gold.

Explaining the trust in cryptocurrencies, Gayeski noted that SkyBridge’s BTC fund has performed well despite being fairly new. According to him, the SkyBridge Bitcoin Fund, which launched in December last year, is up 51.2%.

Gold is losing its luster for cryptocurrencies

According to Gayeski, investors are making decisions based on comments from the US central bank as inflation rises after money is injected into the economy to prevent it from collapsing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Aside from inflation, this measure also increased government debt significantly, a move that further weakens the US dollar while pushing investors to seek alternatives.

In light of this information, Gayeski said:

“All fiat currency alternatives, which have undergone fairly recent substantial corrections, are in a much better place now to handle that eventual gradual decline and slowdown in money supply growth than they were when they were making higher highs after higher highs. “

Seeing as BTC and gold underwent wild swings this year, experts have debated whether the leading cryptocurrency is taking demand for gold. Although gold was on the verge of sinking, it changed course and recovered its losses for the year to date. On the other hand, BTC peaked at $ 64,863.10 (45,760.92 euros) before losing 43.7% of this value to change hands at $ 36,530.25 (25,762.96 euros) at the time of writing.

This price correlation caused Citigroup to say that gold is losing its luster against BTC. Taking a neutral position on the debate, Goldman Sachs said that the two assets can coexist because the growing popularity of BTC does not jeopardize gold.

