Cryptocurrency : Global financial index provider MSCI plans to launch crypto indices

Global equity index publisher MSCI is considering launching cryptocurrency indices, . reported Thursday.

Henry Fernandez, CEO of MSCI, an issuer of global equity indices, stated that MSCI is considering launching cryptocurrency asset indices, which will be a further step towards major companies accepting digital currencies and related transactions.

Crypto indicators are considered an important step in leading new research and models to embrace emerging markets. However, Fernández did not reveal what specific cryptocurrencies will be added and the specific time plan for the introduction. MSCI also declines to elaborate on Fernández’s comments.

With many trading giants like MasterCard, Paypal, Square, Goldman Sachs, etc., backing cryptocurrencies, it seems that cryptocurrencies have become an inventable trend as an emerging investment service to join investors’ portfolios.

Goldman Sachs, the second-largest investment bank in the US, declared in April that it will offer Bitcoin and other crypto products to its private equity clients in the coming months.

In December last year, The S&P Dow Jones Indices, a world leader in providing investment and benchmark indices to financial markets, announced that it would launch index funds for cryptocurrencies in May 2021, including the S&P Bitcoin Index, S&P Ethereum Index and S&P. Crypto Mega Cap Index.

These three indices successfully brought cryptocurrency trading to the predators of Wall Street investment banks. Investment institutions can measure the performance of related digital assets through these three indices and make investment decisions based on this informative data.

Not only does the United States own a cryptocurrency index, but the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) has also joined the cryptocurrency index following the trend of the emerging field of cryptocurrencies. As early as September last year, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) will launch crypto indices, the iEdge Bitcoin index and the iEdge Ethereum index, in collaboration with the UK-based cryptocurrency market data provider CryptoCompare.

Image Source: Shutterstock