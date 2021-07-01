Cryptocurrency : Glitch Finance is about to launch its Testnet

Financial systems are facing a massive overhaul, with decentralized financial applications (DeFi) at the forefront of this revamp. A steady influx of decentralized solutions is paving the way for fewer authorities and more control in the hands of end users. Right now, there is a constant expectation of how these solutions will be adopted by the masses.

Increased excitement is brewing in DeFi circles as Glitch Finance will unveil its testnet. It is a critical step in realizing your dream of providing a scalable infrastructure for decentralized financial applications and trustless money markets. The launch of the testnet is the culmination of six months of hectic work and a testament to the team’s commitment to its vision of decentralized finance for all.

The launch of the testnet: a testament to the growth of Glitch Finance

If there is a defining characteristic of the cryptocurrency space, it must be “dynamic.” Keeping pace with this market is no small endeavor, and Glitch Finance has been remarkably proactive in its approach to building the infrastructure.

In March 2021, the project published its white paper and also announced the development of two highly anticipated dApps. First, the GEX -Glitch Decentralized Exchange-, a peer-to-peer exchange that will allow you to efficiently trade assets. And the xBridge, which facilitates token transactions across the chain in a few clicks.

The team followed up with a bridge to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), a move that not only added value to the $ GLCH token, but also emphasized the growing need for interoperability for mass adoption of crypto solutions. Additionally, in a significant step towards scaling the project, Glitch announced a partnership with Polygon (Matic) to connect its ETH-compliant blockchain networks and drive greater dApp efficiency. In the same period, Glitch’s native token $ GLCH was traded on Kucoin, along with a few other exchanges, providing a significant boost to the token’s visibility.

The fact that Glitch Finance is finally nearing the launch of the testnet and mainnet means they are at a point where theory becomes reality. And as such, they have introduced the Glitch Grant Program to encourage development in the newest DeFi chain. Like many others, the grant program is a growth-focused initiative that allocates $ 2 million to support projects that develop financial solutions at GLITCH.

The launch of the GLITCH testnet will be an important milestone in the growth of the project, and will allow comprehensive testing of the entire infrastructure. With the recent announcement that the team will work with Kurtosis on integration testing, Glitch will receive critical information to ensure that the fundamentals of the network and its smart contracts are robust from the start.