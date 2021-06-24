Cryptocurrency : Gianluigi Buffon to launch his collectible NFTs on Ethereum

Gianluigi Buffon, legendary Italian goalkeeper, will launch next July your collectibles in non-fungible token format (NFT), based on the Ethereum blockchain.

For the sale of the tokens, Buffon teamed up with SportsIcon, a platform that provides high-quality videos of iconic athletes in NFT format, and also with Charged Particles, NFT’s issuance protocol, which allows users to deposit ERC-20 tokens. in non-fungible tokens. Another company that also participates in the creation of the tokens, is the collective of crypto-artists ‘The Guild’.

In this way, one of the few players who has participated in more than 1,000 professional club matches in Italy and France, it will have a nested NFT, that is, an NFT that in turn groups five NFTs, Charged Particles explained in a statement.

Each NFT will focus on the moments most important of Gianluigi Buffon’s career. The Italian goalkeeper echoed his NFTs on Twitter, posting a short message with a 10-second video.

“We are absolutely delighted to be a part of this and we are eager to reveal what we have been working on in the coming weeks,” says the publication.

The Italian player’s career has been exemplary and of many achievements, including being world champion in 2006. He also won the Serie A Goalkeeper of the Year award 12 times between 1999 and 2017. In addition, he won the award for Goalkeeper of UEFA Club of the Year in the 2002-03 and 2016-17 seasons, Best European Goalkeeper in 2003, 2016 and 2017.

Another of the legendary footballers who is waiting to launch its NFTs With SportsIcon, it is the Brazilian player Roberto Carlos.

Soccer stomps in the NFT

Buffon is among the first soccer players to launch their own non-expendable token. Those who rule the roost in this market are the clubs and now national teams soccer.

This is the case of the German Football Federation, which launched a series of collectibles, within the framework of the European Championship. Recently, so did the France team, as reported by CriptoNoticias.