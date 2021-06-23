Cryptocurrency : Germany’s soccer team joins the NFT world with Sorare

This article contains referral links. Know more.

Soccer fans will now be able to access their favorite players from the Germany national team, through non-fungible tokens (NFT).

Die Mannschaft, as the four-time world champion team is also known, partnered with Sorare, Ethereum blockchain-based fantasy football platform, to put on sale the trading cards in non-fungible token (NFT) format, from 18 German players.

In a statement, the German Football Federation (DFB), assured that in the course of time more tokens from other players will continue to be added Teutons.

The first card to hit the market was that of striker Timo Werner who, at club level, plays for Chelsea in the English league, current Champions League champions.

“Users can ‘manage’ the German players themselves, that is, buy and sell digital cards, and thus benefit from possible increases in value,” said the Federation.

The increase or not, in the value of the cards of the German players, can be influenced by his performance during the Eurocup, a sporting event that is currently taking place and in which Germany will face Hungary in their next duel.

The selection cards will have the same function as those of football clubs, In other words, with the new cards they will be able to participate in fantasy football tournaments. Likewise, Sorare users will be able to trade your selection cards in the market of buying and selling cards.

For his part, Nicolas Julia, CEO of Sorare, indicated that Germany is a market in which its business model has grown rapidly in the last three months.

It makes sense, Julia considers it a “true milestone” for Sorare and the entire NFT ecosystem to put digital collectibles up for sale together with the German Soccer Federation.

France, the first to make the move to Sorare’s NFTs

Sorare’s expansion aimed at the national teams of football in the NFT market, It recently began with the inclusion of the French team and current world champion, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

Sorare made collectibles of French figures such as Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kanté or Antoine Griezmann available to fans. The latter is also a partner of the platform with his teammate at FC Barcelona Gerard Piqué.