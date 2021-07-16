Cryptocurrency : Gemini uses regulatory compliance as a strategy to outperform Binance in the future

In a world where regulators are slowly cracking down on unregulated exchanges, these platforms (like Binance) have to upgrade and find ways to balance the pressure. That’s why Gemini exchange co-founder Cameron Winklevoss stated that the company hopes to outperform Binance. But why Binance specifically? It is the current largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume. It also believes that what will get them to that point is their emphasis on compliance.

As Bloomberg recently reported, Cameron Winklevoss emphasized the importance of adhering to the demands of regulators, stating that Gemini is “playing long-term.” For this he used an interesting phrase, being “the fastest turtle in the race.”

What is Binance’s situation with regulators and what does Gemini offer in this regard?

The comments come as Binance faces mounting regulatory pressure. This is especially true in the UK, where the country’s Financial Conduct Authority tells Binance that it was not authorized to carry out regulated activities in the country at the end of June. A banking blockade followed when several commercial banks restricted their clients’ activities with the exchange.

Around the same time, it became known that the United States Department of Justice, the Internal Revenue Service and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission were actively examining aspects of Binance’s business.

Rather, Winklevoss stated that Gemini has been working alongside Bitstamp, Bittrex and bitFlyer USA to “clean up the industry” and allay concerns from financial regulators. One such example is that Gemini helped create the Virtual Commodity Association in 2018, which aims to root out bad behavior and prevent fraud and manipulation.

However, Binance continues to dominate cryptocurrency trading volumes, and by far. Binance’s daily spot trading volume is even estimated to be more than 100 times that of Gemini. In numerical terms, Binance hosts almost US $ 14 billion in 24-hour trading while Gemini hovers around US $ 117.7 million.

Other exchanges follow the regulatory compliance strategy

Gemini is not the only US exchange that has rule compliance as its long-term strategy. We also have Coinbase, which publishes its audited finances in the middle of its IPO. Additionally, Kraken also plans to go public soon, having received a regulated bank letter in Wyoming in September 2020.

Do you think it is okay for exchanges to adhere to the rules set by regulators, like Gemini? Or do you think this diminishes their autonomy? Tell us about it in the comments.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related