Cryptocurrency : GameStop prepares Ethereum-based NFT project

The chain of video game stores GameStop, announced in a brief statement that it is looking for personnel, for what could be the project of a platform for non-fungible tokens (NFT), based on Ethereum.

“We are building a team. We welcome exceptional engineers (solidity, react, python), designers, gamers, marketers, and community leaders ”, reported the company on a website called nft.gamestop.com.

Apart from the message, an address is published that directs to the GameStop smart contract, located on the Ethereum blockchain, Etherscan. This contract is compatible with the ERC-20 and ERC-721 standards, used in the NFTs.

GameStop also made two transactions, on May 25. The first was for the acquisition of a Cryptokittie, famous game based on NFT and the second is the purchase of a card from the game Gods Unchained.

The new search for professionals by GameStop, occurs days after the announcement published by the company, on May 8, where requested security analysts with knowledge in blockchain, cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens.

This reaffirms the possibility that GameStop may have projects related to non-fungible tokens or even some cryptocurrency.

The hidden game

As a curious fact, in the new GameStop page for NFT, there is also a hidden game. In the upper right part there is a white point, which when clicked, directs to a game similar to Chrome Dino Run.

It is the famous Chrome browser game, which can be entered when there is no internet connection. The difference is that in the GameStop game the dinosaur appears to have a cat’s head.

GameStop’s new opportunity

After being a chain of video game stores in full decline, GameStop came up suddenly, after the confrontation between big Wall Street finance companies and a group of investors retailers, put it back in the headlines of the media, as CriptoNoticias reported.

For the company, everything changed in January of this year, when members of WallStreetBets produced a rally for GameStop shares.

GameStop’s share, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, went from being, in July 2020, at USD 4.50 to being valued at USD 242.56, today.