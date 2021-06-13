Cryptocurrency : Gamers won bitcoins at the Mintgox Arena video game tournament

Electronic sports (eSports) or video games were a focus of attraction and entertainment at the Bitcoin Conference 2021, on June 4-5. There, one of the first video game tournaments integrated with Bitcoin (BTC) that have been held in face-to-face format in more than a year was held.

The Magic Internet MintGox Esports Arena, organized by the payment platform ZEBEDEE and financed by the Bitstamp exchange, was located in the busiest place of the MANA Wynwood Center, in Miami, United States. The performance began around 12 noon on Friday, June 4, a few hours later than planned.

Attendees of the event at this conference center flocked around the exhibit to watch the games’ matches and tournaments. Bitcoin Rally and Counter Strike Global Offensive (CS: GO), one of the most anticipated and that most moved the audience.

The hosts of the event were André Neves, Technology Manager and Co-Founder of ZEBEDEE and Desiree Dickerson, Vice President of Business of Lightning Labs, as well as Jack Everitt of THNDR Games, from London, and the President of ZEBEDEE

Photo of the Counter Strike Go player sitting in front of a computer at the Bitcoin Conference. Credits: CriptoNoticias.

On the first day of the competition, teams from Lightning, BTCPayServer, Fold App and Bitstamp. Also, several free access servers were available throughout the conference to play CS: GO from anywhere in the world, and win bitcoins.

Throughout the conference, 35 thousand transactions were made on the Lightning network server arranged by ZEBEDEE, while 33.8 million satoshis were won, or whatever they are. 0.33 BTC. Also, 0.11 BTC was delivered in coupons to claim CS: GO rewards and 0.5 BTC was distributed in the BTC Rally Game Championship.}

Gamers earn satoshis through Lightning playing Counter Strike

To end the second day and, with it, the conference, the CS: GO tournament was played combined with rewards in bitcoin (BTC), where the organizer’s local team was the winner, MintGox.

In qualifying, Lightning Labs faced and beat BTCPay Server, but in the next game for the final pass, MintGox defeated Lightning Labs winning 8 rounds to 1 of CS: GO.

The final took place between teams MintGox and THNDR (Turbo 84, Bitcoin Bounce), a high quality game and team strategy, between quite experienced CS: GO players.

CounterStrike internal image, game image.

Bitcoin in video games: the future of the gaming industry

In addition, talks were given on the two days of the tournament, where previews of games and projects from Bitcoin-based game developers such as THNDR, Mandelduck and Satoshi’s Games were shown.

During day 1, Satoshi’s Games laid out their reasons in favor of integrating Bitcoin into video games. The company proposes a model where incentives and rewards of monetary value are created for users, but also power the entire gaming industry, facilitating the financing of projects by companies and developers.

In contrast, they stated that the traditional game development industry faces challenges such as the payment of high taxes, difficulty in manufacturing their products and lack of liquidity monetary to finance itself.

Meanwhile, in terms of digital currency projects that have been developed in certain games, users would be trapped in a worthless economy limited to a specific game. This refers to cases like FIFA and Fortnite, for example, that have local currencies that can only be used within their games and ecosystems.

As explained, integrating bitcoin (BTC) into video games instead includes a common and widely adopted asset. Thus, a single monetary ecosystem is formed for the entire eSports and video game industry.

Bitcoins would be freely exchanged in a decentralized manner, depending on the users and video game franchises agree on the payment or exchange conditions inherent in their rules.

Users would be owners and creditors of their BTC, without intermediaries, connecting the allowed wallets of their choice and deciding all aspects of the payments and transfers they make and what conditions they accept when playing.