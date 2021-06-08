Cryptocurrency : G7 Signs New Tax Agreement, What Are Crypto Firms Profiting?

Compartir

The institution of seven leading industrial countries, known as the Group of Seven (G7), agreed to ask multinational corporations (MNCs) to pay more taxes.

According to a BBC report, countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Canada and Japan have in principle agreed to a minimum tax rate of at least 15% for large companies operating in various parts of the world. Some of the companies billed to be affected include, but are not limited to, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Spotify, and others.

The agreement was agreed to avoid the use of “tax havens”, or countries that offer very low corporate taxes to avoid paying taxes by these companies. Based on the new agreement, companies will now pay more taxes in the regions where they do business, a departure from the norm where companies can report their profits where they have the most advantages.

The deal will now be proposed to the G20 with the anticipation of other big names, including China, Russia and Brazil, to sanction the measure in a bid to make it global.

How does this affect the crypto ecosystem?

There are startups in the digital currency ecosystem that will be affected by this new deal. As the industry matures, we have started to see firms offering basic digital currency services debuting on nationally recognized exchanges such as Coinbase Global Inc, with more others in the works.

Under the new tax deals, companies focused on blockchain and cryptocurrencies will also not have tax havens, as companies like Binance have been accused of evading taxes. The areas in which they do business are the areas in which they will pay the most taxes, a move that will become more pervasive if the decision is made globally.

Like other multinational companies like Facebook, crypto companies will also continue their business as usual, except that they may have to pay more taxes than they have paid.

Image Source: Shutterstock