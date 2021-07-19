Cryptocurrency : Future of Bitcoin and the role of the Lightning Network

One of the big doubts that haunted Bitcoin until 2018, was whether that cryptocurrency would be able to support mass adoption. Those fears stemmed from the poor scalability of the original Blockchain network of the digital currency. In this way, the future of Bitcoin was blurred and the possibility of mass adoption became an unrealizable dream.

It was in that scenario, when the saving Lightning Network appeared, the network that improves the main problems of Bitcoin. The scalability of the most important of the cryptocurrencies is so low, that it is barely capable of processing less than 7 transactions every second. If compared to VISA, the difference is obvious. The credit and debit card firm is capable of processing up to 50,000 transactions per second, although it currently processes about 2,000.

This low scalability of the original Bitcoin Blockchain makes it uncompetitive to replace traditional money. Also, in times of high traffic, the network collapses, triggering the value of the commissions for making transactions. This weakness with the little current use of the currency, heralds the obstacles that could be presented with a massive usability.

Why is the future of Bitcoin tied to the Lightning Network?

You can imagine a future scenario, where Bitcoin is legal tender in most countries and with its original network. In that hypothetical scenario, people would ditch cryptocurrency as an option because of high commission costs. The price, as a consequence, would collapse and the existence of the coin could be considered doomed.

In that sense, anyone is able to see from their own experience how inconvenient it is to use BTC for micro payments. When the price of the currency is in a period of high volatility, the network collapses due to the number of transactions in the queue. With the rise in commissions that this generates, paying for a coffee or a bus ticket is really harmful.

Thus, if the growing trend of Bitcoin usability continues, the adoption of extra technology that makes your network more capable will be mandatory. That is precisely what the Lightning Network developers thought about. Without the use of this protocol, one cannot even think about the future of Bitcoin and even less about its adoption in countries with a high population density.

It is no coincidence that, in recent months, the number of Bitcoin nodes within LN has increased sharply. Also, the volume of currencies traded with this option continues to rise considerably. That shows that there is an expected migration from the original network to that protocol. It is a trend that will continue and that guarantees the continuity of the cryptocurrency.

This is how LN’s usability grows

If you want to have a clear idea of ​​the advantages that LN offers for Bitcoin, you should analyze the characteristics of that network update. These are some of the advantages that Lightning offers over the qualities of the original Bitcoin Blockchain network:

Instant payments: The speed of payments enters an unknown stage within the Bitcoin network. This is because it is no longer necessary to wait for popular confirmations from miners.Safety: Although the Bitcoin Blockchain network does not have security problems, LN adds some improvements, among which the creation of smart contracts stands out.Scalability improvements: Of 7 or less transactions per second on the Bitcoin Blockchain network, with LN, tens of thousands can be processed in the same period of time.Low transaction fees: The non-existence of bottlenecks and the need for confirmations, makes the commissions fall to a level close to zero.A strong trend toward using the Lightning Network

As already highlighted, the future of Bitcoin and its massive use depend on the migration of its users to the Lightning Network. Now, how long will that process take? The answer to that question is simple. The process unfolds as the adoption of the pioneering cryptocurrency advances.

In other words, the more popular Bitcoin is, the more people will want to use it. In that sense, those people will make the entire network need to vent to some extent. As a result, the adoption of LN grows in direct proportion to the increasing use of Bitcoin.

According to the most recent data from the network, the number of Bitcoin nodes in LN has doubled in less than a quarter. The last time the nodes doubled was within a year. For the month of April, the number of nodes in LN was about 10,000. Now, the number rises to more than 22,000.

For its part, the blocked volume has grown by 20% within a month. From 1,158, the volume went to 1,821 BTC. The growth in the magnitude of migration to this network is only in its initial phase. That means that the growing trend predicts a great role for the Lightning Network in the massification and future of Bitcoin.

Lightning Network, becomes a key piece in the future of Bitcoin and its massive usability. The number of nodes and payment channels has increased significantly in recent months. Source: explorer.acinq.co

The scalability problem

Scalability is one of the sharpest Achilles heels in cryptocurrencies. Experts assure that it is not worked in isolation, but that it is closely linked with the security and decentralization of the Blockchain.

In simpler words, it is difficult to move one of these three functions without impacting the other two. This is the big problem, for example, of Ethereum, which they intend to correct with version 2.0 of their network. To date, despite all the updates to this Blockchain, scalability leaves much to be desired.

Bitcoin has a hermetic Blockchain network and modifying any of these factors is complicated, so its future depends on external developments.

This is a dilemma that is difficult for developers to solve. For example, project managers based on security and decentralization may be forced to sacrifice these two factors to improve scalability. On the contrary, they would have to maintain low quality of transactions to stay away from centralized entities.

The LN, explains its official document, flawlessly solves all these factors, since it is external to the Bitcoin Blockchain.

Criticism of the Ligthning Network

As is natural in any process of technological development, there are those who do not agree with part or all of a novelty. Most of these criticisms of the network focus on possible failures that could endanger it as the savior of the future of Bitcoin.

One of those problems focuses on security. LN transactions are not transmitted within the blocks of the Bitcoin network. They are made on the outside and then incorporated into the main chain. According to some analysts, this is a psychological handicap.

The strength of tradition plays an important role as many people are not comfortable wearing “second layers.” Certainly a second layer is always less secure than the original Blockchain. However, it should be noted that LN is designed for micro payments. Therefore, a very well-crafted attack to hijack a transaction of $ 30 that was paid for a box of candy would not make sense.

