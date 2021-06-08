Cryptocurrency : Fundamental weekly summary technical indicators for cryptocurrency financial markets

Compartir

Investing says investors trying to gauge the threat of inflation will closely follow Thursday’s U.S. consumer price data amid concerns that rising inflation could lead the Federal Reserve to begin withdrawing stimulus. .

It seems likely that meme stocks will continue to attract investors’ attention after the ups and downs of the past week. Markets will also closely monitor the progress of President Joe Biden’s $ 1.7 trillion infrastructure plan, which has already boosted the industrial and materials sectors this year.

The European Central Bank (ECB) will meet on Thursday and could discuss reducing the stimulus. Furthermore, the UK will release monthly GDP figures amid mounting doubts about going ahead with the final step of the government’s reopening plan. So here’s what you need to know to start your week.

All eyes will be on Thursday’s latest CPI data after a much stronger-than-expected inflation figure triggered a sell-off last month as many concerns that mounting price pressures could force the Fed to start relieving the stimulus earlier than expected.

Friday’s employment report indicated that while job growth recovered from the previous month, wage growth also accelerated. This could reinforce the argument that high inflation could persist rather than be transitory, as the Fed is saying at the moment.

The inflation reading is one of the last major economic data ahead of the Fed’s next June 15-16 meeting, and Fed officials will enter their usual period of silence this week prior to that meeting.

According to Cryptocompare, the total spot volume surpassed $ 4.8 trillion (up 26.5%) in May. The top 3 exchanges Binance, Huobi Global and OKEx, posted monthly trading volumes of $ 1.5 trillion (up 63.0%), 271 billion (down 6.0%) and 242 billion (down 14.0%). 6% less), respectively.

Total derivatives volume increased to $ 5.5 trillion (an increase of 40.4%) as investors reacted to higher volatility. The top 3 exchanges – Binance, OKEx and Bybit – posted monthly trading volumes of $ 2.5 trillion (up 48.9%), $ 999 billion (up 50.8%) and $ 574 billion (up 24%). 0% more), respectively.

The derivatives market now accounts for 53.3% of the total crypto market (up from 50.2% in April). All this indicates that at this time of decline there is a balanced market where negotiations do not stop.

According to Glassnode, the position change of the long-term holder’s bet says that he now owns 10.9 million BTC, which represents more than 58% of the circulating supply. It’s worth noting that LTHs currently hold 2.3 million more BTC (+ 8% of circulating supply) compared to LTHs at the peak of 2017.

This highlights an intuitive reality; Higher currency prices require higher capital inflows to sustain upward market trends. It also shows that the distribution of a smaller number of currencies can be placed at the highs of the local / macro market if the demand for capital inflows does not exist.

In personal words, this indicator shows us that while the cryptocurrency market continues with negative sentiment, investors are still betting long-term.

According to Kaiko, market makers supply liquidity to order books and, when spooked by volatility, often pull limit orders in droves. This is almost always done algorithmically, so from one second to the next, the depth of the market can evaporate, causing spreads to widen.

Spreads temporarily increased 10-fold on nearly all exchanges analyzed during the May 13 and May 19 sell-offs. At Coinbase, spreads increased from .15 to 15 basis points as liquidity evaporated on May 13.

Following volatility, spreads remained higher on average compared to the first half of the month. However, over the past week, spreads have, for the most part, returned to pre-crash levels.

Furthermore, Kaiko reported that for the first time, the volume of Ethereum traded during the month was greater than the volume of Bitcoin. 51% of the total volume was executed for ETH-USD trading pairs on major fiat exchanges.

In May 2020, ETH-USD accounted for only 14% of the total volume. This marks a monumental change in the structure of the crypto market and suggests that Ethereum is increasingly viewed by traders as an investment asset comparable to Bitcoin. Despite concerns about scalability, Ethereum’s potential has been fully shown this year with growing interest in decentralized finance and NFTs, of which the blockchain network serves as the base layer of infrastructure.

However, it is more than Ethereum that is gaining dominance in the market. On almost all exchanges analyzed, the share of Bitcoin traded is falling relative to altcoin pairs. This is not the first “altcoin season,” a period of time in which the altcoin markets gain market share against Bitcoin.

However, none have resulted in such a dramatic change in market structure as what we can observe today. This trend has emerged in both crypto-to-fiat exchanges like Coinbase, and crypto-to-crypto exchanges like Binance ends, to say the Kaiko report.

According to CryptoNews, the activation of one of the main and most anticipated technological improvements for Bitcoin is getting closer and closer. With the arrival of a new cycle of Bitcoin mining difficulty, most miner groups have been signaling in favor of activating Taproot.

With Taproot, the way in which transactions are transmitted in Bitcoin would be updated, which points to greater privacy and efficiency. The proposal, which has broad support in the bitcoiner community, would be activated in November of this year.

This same week, Marathon’s MaraPool mining pool, one of the most representative companies in this industry in North America, spoke out in favor of this improvement. In addition, it announced that they would stop censoring Bitcoin transactions, a measure they had taken shortly before in compliance with OFAC provisions.

Continuing in the realm of Bitcoin mining, this week the difficulty of mining blocks dropped by 16%, following a significant drop in cumulative processing power in previous days.

