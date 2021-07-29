Cryptocurrency : FTX, Huobi and Crypto.com Coin have seen growth | Invezz

The prices of FTX Token FTT / USD, Huobi Token HT / USD and Crypto.com Coin CRO / USD have seen a steady increase in the last 24 hours with no signs of stopping.

Since Bitcoin briefly surpassed $ 40,000 after six weeks, investors have really turned to cryptocurrency exchanges to get the most out of their cryptocurrency investments.

The question on everyone’s mind now is whether these cryptocurrency exchange tokens are worth the investment, and we’re here to find out.

Should you invest in FTX Token (FTT)?

On July 28, the FTX Token (FTT) was worth $ 31.50. FTT hit its all-time high on May 12 with a value of $ 63.12. To better understand its change in value, we will look at its performance in June. FTT experienced one of its highest points on June 5, with a value of $ 36.60, and one of its slowest points on June 26 with a value of $ 22.31.

The July 28 value places it 50% lower than its all-time high, and the June 5 high value puts it 13% lower in value, indicating that it has growth potential. Given its increase in market capitalization by 6%, we could see this token rise to the $ 35 mark at the end of August, making it a worthy investment token.

Should you invest in Huobi Token (HT)?

On July 28, the Huobi (HT) token was worth $ 11.06. HT recorded its all-time high on May 12 with a value of $ 39.66. Let’s analyze June as a point of comparison in the performance of this token. It peaked on June 2 with a value of $ 17.16. It fell to its lowest point on June 22 at a value of $ 9.06.

The value of July 28 places it 72% lower than its all-time high, while the highest value of June 2 places it 35% lower. In the last 24 hours, HT has also seen a 14% increase in its market capitalization and a 90% increase in its trading volume, which has the potential to push this token to the $ 17 value mark for late August, which makes it a worthwhile investment.

Should you invest in Crypto.com Coin (CRO)?

On July 28, Crypto.com (CRO) was worth $ 0.123. CRO saw its all-time high on February 22 with a value of $ 0.277. Looking at its value in June, it rose to $ 0.134 on June 3 and fell to $ 0.081 on June 22.

The July 28 value puts it 55% lower than its all-time high, and when we take a look at its highest value on June 3, there is only an 8% decline. That said, CRO has seen a 15% increase in trading volume in the last 24 hours, with a 5% increase in its market capitalization and value. At this rate, it could hit the value point of $ 0.180 by the end of August, which also makes it a worthwhile investment.

