Cryptocurrency : FTX (FTT) Token Analysis and Forecast Where is it headed?

Despite Bitcoin’s little determination to regain its short-term trend, other market participants appear to be more confident. The native token of the FTX exchange is one of those that shows good behavior, and to find out where it may be heading, I then carry out an analysis of it.

At the time of this writing, FTT is trading at $ 26.20, accumulating a slight gain of 0.48% in the last 24 hours. Thanks to a market capitalization of $ 2.448 million, it is ranked 35th in the CoinMarketCap ranking.

About the FTT token

According to the exchange’s own web portal, this token works as a backbone for the FTX ecosystem, offering an incentive system for users, causing a wave of adoption that grows with the exchange.

The price of the FTT token was one of the ones that rose the most during the bull rally of the crypto market that occurred at the beginning of the year, due to the great popularity that the exchange from which it is native has been gaining.

The popularity of FTX has been mainly thanks to the innovation it offers in the field of derivative products. Innovations ranging from pre-IPO futures contracts like those of Coinbase and Airbnb, to a Wall Street Bets index that tracks the behavior of the DOGE cryptocurrency as well as GameStop and iShares Silver Trust stocks.

FTX Wall Street Bets Index. Source: FTX.

Thanks to this, the native exchange token has established itself as one of the largest in the ecosystem. The incentive system for users, coupled with a coin incineration schedule that has so far managed to reduce the supply in circulation by 10%, creates a solid basis for the price increase to continue.

FTT token metrics. Source: FTX.

FTX Token Technical Analysis

Despite the good foundation that this cryptocurrency has, the reality is that in recent months it has been experiencing a great collapse, which has been following the general behavior of the crypto market.

The fall of FTT begins after reaching a historical maximum of $ 63.13, product of an unstoppable rise for 6 months.

To give you an idea of ​​the previous rise, the FTX token price started this year at $ 6. This means a 10x profit for the one who managed to sell at the maximum.

But since nothing goes straight up to the moon, the price started a big correction. The token lost as much as 65% with the recent low of $ 21.91.

Despite the big drop, the inability to hit a low below $ 22.73 gave us a first sign of seller exhaustion.

Now the price is initiating a short-term bullish transition, after breaking through immediate resistance at $ 26.35.

If this continues, FTT should go to challenge the resistance at $ 30 in the near term.

There is still a relevant bearish tilt, which could put this token in trouble. However, the great upward force of the first part of this 2021, completely overshadows the intentions of the sellers.

Either way, it’s a matter of keeping an eye on support levels. The most relevant is at $ 22.73. If it is lost, we will be seeing a greater correction, giving way to sales up to a minimum of $ 20.21.

Technical analysis of the daily chart of the FTX token price. Source: TradingView.

Weekly chart analysis

As I said, there is still a dominant bullish force, which completely overshadows the downward direction of the last few weeks.

It is clear that there is a significant risk that losses will continue to spread. However, the price reaction to the weekly support at $ 24.63 speaks to the possibility that the bottom of the retracement has already been reached.

We still do not see a good confirmation that the bulls have regained control, and if we expect that signal on the weekly chart, then we need to see a break in resistance at $ 33.78.

FTT vs USDT weekly chart. Source: TradingView.

All our publications are informative in nature, so in no case should they be accepted as investment advice.

