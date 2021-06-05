Cryptocurrency : FTX crypto exchange becomes the latest arrival at NFT’s doorstep

Crypto exchange FTX has joined the non-fungible token (NFT) space by launching its NFT marketplace.

The new market will feature unique tokenized assets, allowing clients to bid on the asset of their choice. Some of the tokens have links to physical items and can be exchanged for their real world equivalents.

For example, the NFT “SBF Lunch” token can be redeemed for a 30-minute Zoom conversation with Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX. Currently, the most expensive NFT on the platform is valued at $ 110,000.

The market has other listed NFTs as well, including FTX.US brand caps and others listed by third parties.

The platform will run on both the Solana blockchain and Ethereum, as the exchange announced. Ethereum (ETH / USD) has always been the main platform of choice for most NFT platforms, but Solana is also gaining more and more popularity.

Crypto Exchanges Struggle to Launch NFT Platforms

This is not the first NFT platform launched by a crypto exchange, and it probably won’t be the last. Many exchanges have shown interest or already launched their NFT platforms while trying to take advantage of the growing market.

Gemini Exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins, owns the popular NFT Nifty Gateway marketplace. The platform was acquired in 2019 and has been the market of choice for many users.

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by market capitalization, has also announced its plans to launch an NFT market in June.

WazirX, one of the largest crypto exchanges in India, also wants to implement its NFT market. On a similar note, South African broker Korbit has also shown interest.

NFTs continue to gain more attention

The attention paid to NFT by crypto exchanges comes as no surprise, as the non-fungible token space has exploded in recent months.

In March, digital artist Beeple became the industry’s best-selling single after Vignesh Sundaresan paid a staggering $ 69.3 million for his digital collection at Christie’s anointing house. Although the rate of activities in the markets has dropped, it is still attracting interest from a selection of crypto industry engines looking to take advantage of the fad.

