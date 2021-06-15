Cryptocurrency : France enters the first partnership to launch NFT cards

The creator of the non-expendable football token (NFT), Sorare, partnered with the French Football Federation to launch digital trading cards for the national team. This comes in the middle of the current Euro 2020.

In the past, Sorare’s association has been with club-based cards, bought and sold using cryptocurrencies. However, the company has gone one step further by involving national teams in the NFT project.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

According to Sorare, the plan is to expand its reach to the fan bases of national teams and this move is “the first of many.”

Reach $ 1 billion in card sales by 2024

Sorare also indicated the number of users on his platform, saying that it averages 90,000 per month. Sorare said the company has sold more than $ 70 million worth of cards in 140 countries since the beginning of the year.

Nikolas Julia, CEO of the company, stated that the company’s goal is to reach $ 1 billion in annual card sales by 2024.

The new digital France national team card will join 140 other licensed teams previously endorsed by Sorare.

These teams include Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Juventus.

The company says the partnership comes at the right time, considering that France, the current world champion, is also participating in the European championship.

Cards to be used as club versions.

Julia added that the company is making history by welcoming world champions to the NFT world through a unique collaboration.

Today is an historic day for Sorare as we release the World Champions to the game through our unique collaboration with the French Football Federation! 🇫🇷 The team is on fire and much more is coming soon to bring you the best of the world of football 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gHlFmWSXLc – Nicolas Julia (@ ni2las) June 14, 2021

The licensing agreement will allow the creation of digital NFT cards for the French men’s national team for the Euro tournament. According to the announcement, the cards will have the same use as the club versions.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money