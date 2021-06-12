Cryptocurrency : France and Switzerland launch cross-border digital currency tests of central banks

Compartir

Two central banks of European countries in France and Switzerland have launched a joint central bank digital currency (CBDC) cross-border test.

According to a Bloomberg report, the wholesale test involves private actors in the financial sector and designed by the Innovation Center of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

“The G20 has made improving cross-border payments a priority,” said Benoit Coeure, Director of the BIS Innovation Hub. “This experiment contributes to this work by exploring how wholesale CBDC could improve speed, efficiency and transparency in cross-border use cases.”

CBDC testing will involve cross-border settlement of two central bank digital currencies in bulk, including exchanging a financial instrument for a euro CBDC. Participating private sector players include UBS Group AG, Credit Suisse Group AG, Accenture Plc and Natixis SA.

In the joint plan statement, the central banks of France and Switzerland noted that the impetus for this CBDC test is not a final decision to issue a CBDC at either end.

CBDC Pursuit Selection Pace

The year 2021 has seen the number of world economies double in their quest for a central bank digital currency, either by launching initial research or developing the use case for the proposed new forms of money. China is notably boosting retail testing of its Digital Yuan with the latest being billed for Shanghai.

Hong Kong has once again insisted on finding its HKD mail as it recently enlisted the CBDC as part of its roadmap for Fintech growth in 2025. The Federal Reserve Bank of the United States and the Bank of England He also restarted the activities of his CBDC Activities. While the former published a discussion paper for the digital dollar, the latter established a joint committee to design the use cases for its proposed CBDC.

Other nations with CBDC commitments include, but are not limited to, Israel, South Korea, and Kazakhstan.

Image Source: Shutterstock