Cryptocurrency : Former Employee Confesses The Theft Of 13 BTC From Cryptopia Exchange

The case of thefts of bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies against the New Zealand exchange, Cryptopia, apparently could have been solved, in at least one of the attacks it suffered.

One of the former Cryptopia employees, confessed to New Zealand police that he stole 13 bitcoins, as reported by a local media.

The case of the former Cryptopia employee dates back to 2019, when CriptoNoticias reported that the company had suffered a theft that affected some 17,000 wallets on the New Zealand platform. In that year, it was mentioned that 1,675 ethers, Ethereum’s native cryptocurrency, had also been stolen.

At the time, the theft was estimated at $ 180,000, only in ether. While the confession of the former employee, now also adds the theft of bitcoins.

According to the current prices of both cryptocurrencies, theft amounts to USD 4 million.

It is worth remembering that, prior to the theft of the former worker, the platform also suffered an attack in 2019, as a result of a “security breach” that generated large losses.

The confession of theft of bitcoins

The former employee, whose name is not known, revealed to the authorities how he carried out the theft of BTC. This, although it happened months ago, was published yesterday, July 5, when the repentant testified before a Court.

The man confessed that made an unauthorized copy of the private keys from various company wallets and stored it on a USB storage device, taking it home to store on his computer. The private keys gave him potential access to more than $ 100 million in various cryptocurrencies.

It is important to remember that Cryptopia, announced in May 2019 that it was bankruptTherefore, the financial advisory and services company Grant Thornton would be in charge of liquidating the exchange, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

After several months, specifically on September 3, 2020, the advisory firm received an email in which a former Cryptopia user notified them that there was accidentally deposited some bitcoins in an old wallet of the platform, for which he requested the return of the funds.

The event put Grant Thornton on alert. At the time of the investigation they discovered that 13 bitcoins had been illegally withdrawn of several wallets in different transactions. After several days, the firm Grant Thornton, received an email from the employee confessing to the theft of those bitcoins.

Subsequently, on September 10, 2020, the former employee notified that he had returned 6 of the stolen bitcoins and assured that he would hand over the other BTC in his possession if he was not charged with the authorities. That same day, he returned the missing bitcoins, although he was reported anyway.

The ex-worker of the exchange house was convicted and sent to preventive detention until the sentence is handed down on October 20. It is important to note that the theft of the 13 bitcoins, apparently, has no relation to the previously reported hacks.

Justice for Cryptopia Users

Cryptopia users, faced with all the irregular events, had a judicial victory in April 2020, according to what was reported by this medium.

The court determined that the users of the exchange house have the right to obtain the cryptocurrencies that they kept in the Cryptopia accounts, and decided that these should be classified as “properties”, since these were kept in separate trust accounts.