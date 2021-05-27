Cryptocurrency : Forecast: Litecoin may be gearing up for big gains

After days of extreme fear in the crypto market, now the profits are coming, thanks to this the forecast that I make today of the price of Litecoin is quite positive. Find out here what could happen to this cryptocurrency.

At the time of this writing, LTC is trading at $ 192.93, accumulating a gain of 8.77% in the last 24 hours. And with a market capitalization of $ 12,840 million, today it ranks 15th in the TOP of the largest in the market.

Litecoin analysis and forecast as the price continues to accumulate gains

The first graph that we will see today is that of LTC vs USD in monthly temporality, a place where a great unstoppable bullish intention is observed during the last months, which has finally just given way to a healthy and necessary correction.

The pullback occurs just after LTC hit the resistance left by the all-time high reached in 2017, and now the rejection we are seeing from bearish intentions seems to tell us that the corrective process is complete.

If the idea that the pullback is over is true, then now Litecoin may be preparing for a big boost, capable of entering uncharted territory, and starting to surprise us with increased volatility.

What we see on the monthly chart is that the long-term trend was resumed. That same trend caused a mega boost throughout 2017, which corrected and rested for more than 3 years until 2020.

What happens in Litecoin is the same as in the entire market, a great bull cycle is in development. What differentiates this cryptocurrency from others is that at the point where its price is, it should still have a lot of ground to cover.

Of course, the fact that it is lagging while others are rising strongly is not a very good sign, but we are talking about one of the largest currencies on the market. It could calmly continue climbing in the coming months, even accentuating the volatility to the upside.

Analysis and forecast made from the monthly graph of Litecoin. Source: TradingView.

Weekly chart analysis

While the market crash was unfolding, Litecoin found support in the area around $ 130, now the price is generating good profits from there, a relevant factor for the forecast that I make today.

We are not yet seeing a recovery with much force. The weekly candle that passed, closed with a worrying volume for holders, managing to cross several immediate supports at a stroke.

However, as we can see in the monthly chart, there is a more relevant major trend, which could easily be exerting good pressure in the near future.

In the time frame we see that the support that should be maintained to avoid further sales is at $ 130.

While a recovery above $ 224, it may be speaking of a resumption of the major trend.

Litecoin recovery drives gains of up to 60%. Source: TradingView.

What we should expect to confirm that the bulls have regained control

LTC lost more than 70% in a matter of 13 days with the widespread market crash.

There is no doubt that this force is really worrisome. If you are conservative, you should expect a short-term trend transition to trust this forecast where I see a good chance that Litecoin will generate enough gains that new all-time highs will be hit soon.

A short-term direction transition consists of the creation of higher and higher lows and highs on the daily chart.

As I mentioned, the resistance to recover is at $ 224. In the graph below, the relevance of this level can be seen more clearly. You also have to watch that the support at $ 130 is not lost.

The exhaustion of the bears evidenced by the impossibility of effectively marking a new low (body of the candle above the wick of the previous low) is a good first bullish sign.

But as always, nothing is 100% certain. It’s a matter of continuing to monitor behavior and wait for confirmation signals.

All our publications are informative, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

