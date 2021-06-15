Cryptocurrency : Food For Life Global Accepts Crypto To Fight World Hunger

The food aid charity Food for Life Global is now accepting crypto donations to fight hunger on a global scale. FFL Global accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Amp, Basic Attention Token (BAT), Bitcoin Cash, ChainLink, Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and more.

Food for life is coordinating and expanding the distribution of plant-based meals around the world for the disadvantaged, malnourished and victims of disasters. Its main mission is to bring peace and prosperity in the world through the liberal distribution of pure plant-based foods, prepared with a loving intention.

In recent years, hundreds of millions of dollars in cryptocurrencies have been donated to many causes, from large anonymous Bitcoin donations to thousands of small individual donations. Cryptocurrency donations are constantly increasing. These types of donations have been attractive to donors because they are fiscally efficient, easy, and convenient.

Food for Life Global represents the largest food aid charity now accepting cryptocurrency donations, and has also partnered with Milk and Butter Tokens LLC to raise money to fight world hunger. Milk and Butter Tokens have contributed a significant percentage of their charity portfolio to Food for Life Global. This partnership has enabled the non-profit organization to serve 282,736 children plant-based meals, 216,000 of these vegan meals were served to children in India. And this was only from a donation!

Food for Life Global and Milk and Butter Token

The Butter token is considered a revolutionary token on the Binance smart chain network, making the largest number of donations, $ 450,000 to non-profit organizations in just 6 weeks, which is more than any other charity token. Butter Token Tokenomics are higher than any other charity Token with 5% of each transaction going to their charity wallet and from there Butter Token holders can vote on which charity receives the funds. However, as a charitable partner, Food for Life Global always receives a percentage of each donation.

This is the first formal partnership of its kind between Food for Life Global and Milk and Butter LLC. Both organizations are aligned to end world hunger and make the world a better place. Food for Life Global and Milk and Butter LLC are also looking to inspire other charities to adopt cryptocurrency.

Other Crypto Donation Options Through Food for Life Global

At Food for Life Global, the interface is very simple, convenient, and easy to use. To donate Bitcoin or the proceeds of a non-fungible Token, you can go to their crypto donations page, choose your preferred currency and enter the amount you would like to donate. It is like a bank transfer. Afterwards, you will have to include personal information (which FFLG will keep completely safe), and you can now be part of a project to end hunger around the world!

FFLG accepts all crypto donations so it can be geographically independent and make donation fund transfer very profitable. Furthermore, it is a very transparent process. Blockchain technology is one of the easiest financial systems to track and shows very clearly what the donation is going for. During the month of December, $ 2.1 million in donations of cryptocurrencies were given to non-profit organizations Therefore, the future of the application of cryptocurrencies to non-profit organizations such as Food for Life Global looks very promising.

Food for Life Global’s mission stems from its core values ​​of charity and respect for all living beings; therefore, their services are rendered without distinction of race, creed, color, religion, sex, community or nationality.