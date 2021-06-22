Cryptocurrency : Five News Indicators From Financial Cryptocurrency Markets To Watch Out For This Week

Compartir

Know that we have still been very quiet these last days, we believe it pertinent that weekly, we indicate the news that is important to see.

As Investing describes it, it appears that the Federal Reserve’s comment that interest rate hikes could come earlier than expected will determine market sentiment this week and likely the months ahead as market participants embrace the abrupt change of stance in its orientation on monetary policy.

As a result, the focus will turn to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s appearance before Congress on Tuesday, as well as statements from several other Fed officials during the week.

Friday’s data on personal income and spending will also draw attention, especially the reading of the core PCE price index, the Fed’s favorite indicator of inflation. Equity markets were trending down last week; Value stocks, in particular, were affected and it looks like this pattern will continue, at least in the short term.

In the UK, the Bank of England meets on Thursday and markets will be on the lookout for new leads on rate hikes. So here’s what you need to know to start your week.

According to Glassnode, from a macro perspective, there are striking similarities to the macro peak of 2017 when it comes to the supply balance of long-term (blue) and short-term (red) holders. The following table shows the relative supply of each cohort and whether they have gains (dark colors) or losses (light colors).

Consistent with the above, from the $ 64k cap, long-term holders own an additional 5.25% of the circulating supply, of which 1.5% of this is currently under water (held at a loss unrealized). So we can say that even though prices are approaching the cost base for many long-term holders, they continue with HODL.

The Fed surprised markets last week by talking about two possible interest rate hikes in 2023, earlier than markets had anticipated, as well as noting that it was also getting to the point where it could start talking about elimination. gradual from your $ 120. billion monthly stimulus program.

The change in perspective was notable when St. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard said on Friday that a move toward a faster tightening of monetary policy was a “natural” response to economic growth and rising inflation. economic growth as the economy reactivates after the coronavirus pandemic.

The question of whether stronger-than-expected inflation would prompt the Fed to take action earlier was already looming over financial markets in the run-up to the monetary policy meeting.

Market participants will be on the lookout for statements from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday, during his appearance via satellite connection, on the Fed’s emergency loan programs and current policies before the Select Subcommittee on the House of Representatives on the coronavirus crisis.

Additionally, several other Fed officials will appear during the week, and their comments will also receive a lot of attention as markets look for new signals about the future direction of monetary policy.

New York Fed Chairman John Williams and St. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard appeared on Monday, while Cleveland Fed Chairman Loretta Mester and St. Louis Fed Chairman St. Louis, Francisco, Mary Daly, they will do it on Tuesday.

Other Fed appearances this week include those of Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic and Boston Fed Chairman Eric Rosengren.

US stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, and the Dow and S&P 500 posted their worst weekly results since late October and late February, respectively. The Nasdaq Tech Index also closed lower.

The declines were marked by a drop in the value of stocks, falling commodity prices, as well as a rally in the dollar and US government bonds.

“I’m not surprised to see a slight selloff in the market. Not surprising at all, given the strong streak we’ve been through over a very long period of time, to see some periods of profit-taking, “Tim Ghriskey, chief strategist at investment firm Inverness Counsel in New York, told ..

Investors will pay close attention to economic data released this week for clues as to whether the recent surge in inflation continues (consumer prices accelerated in May at their fastest pace in nearly 13 years).

Personal income and spending data for May will be released on Friday, including a reading of the core PCE price index, the Fed’s favorite gauge of inflation.

The economic agenda also includes reports on the sale of new and built homes, orders for durable goods, activity in the manufacturing and services sectors, and the weekly report of initial claims for unemployment benefits, which has raised high expectations, given the uneven recovery of the labor market. .

