Cryptocurrency finally in the NFL as Grayscale teams up with New York Giants

The world’s largest cryptocurrency asset management, Grayscale Investments, has partnered with the NFL’s side, New York Giants. Michael Sonnenshein, the CEO of Grayscale, has announced.

In a statement, Sonnenshein opined that the New York metropolitan area is home to both partners. Therefore, the agreement aligns with their commitment to work as a team on philanthropic initiatives to continue giving back to the community.

Entering its 97th season of play this fall and eight championships to its name, the New York Giants is a pivotal franchise of the National Football League. His most memorable moment in history is the victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. Additionally, it is the NFL team with one Super Bowl victory in every decade for the past 40 years.

Since 1993, the franchise has managed the Giants Foundation that addresses essential community issues, such as improving the overall health of the community and empowering youth. It operates in the tri-state area that houses the greyscale headquarters.

Grayscale will now be the Official Digital Currency Asset Management Partner of the New York Giants. That means you are now the presenting sponsor of the Giants Foundation golf outing. Additionally, the management giant is the host’s home game sponsor as well as the Giants’ training ground sponsor.

For his part, New York Giants Chief Commercial Officer Pete Guelli praised Grayscale as the best partner to hold his hand in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. He said,

Grayscale quickly emerged as a company that shares our passion for the New York market, but also has the institutional knowledge and partner network that we can access as cryptocurrencies continue to evolve.

As of April 30, 2021, Grayscale Investments had accumulated $ 46.65 billion in assets under its management. With its digital currency asset classes, it is a perfect partner to the Giants Foundation. Although cryptocurrencies are decentralized, Grayscale’s products operate within a certified regulatory framework.