Cryptocurrency : Fidelity’s crypto arm to increase staff by 70%, president sees ‘more interest in Ether’

According to Tom Jessop, president of Fidelity Digital Assets, the company plans to increase staff by 70% because the demand for cryptocurrencies continues to keep the company busy. Fidelity Digital Assets, the subsidiary of wealth management firm Fidelity Investments Inc., has also seen high demand for ethereum.

Crypto Demand Powers Fidelity Digital Assets to Increase Staff

Fidelity Digital Assets is looking to increase staffing at its locations in Boston, Salt Lake City and Dublin, according to a Bloomberg interview with Tom Jessop. The new hires will be dedicated to creating new products that extend to other areas of crypto assets besides bitcoin.

“[2020] It was a breakthrough year for the space, given the interest in bitcoin that accelerated when the pandemic started, ”Jessop said. But Jessop also added:

We’ve seen more interest in ether, so we want to get ahead of that demand.

The company will also trade digital currencies more frequently, Jessop emphasized. He explained that crypto trading is a 24/7 environment, unlike traditional markets. “We want to be in a place where I am full time most of the week,” explained Fidelity Digital Assets during his interview.

The president of Fidelity Digital Assets describes new types of institutional demand

Jessop further explained that the institutional fervor for crypto assets still exists and is increasing. The president clarified that hedge funds and family offices approach the company in search of services. These days, however, Jessop detailed that corporations and retirement agencies are also entering the world of cryptocurrencies.

The president of Fidelity Digital Assets conducted his interview with Matthew Leising, a Bloomberg contributor who covers the crypto scene regularly. A few years ago, Leising wrote an article that claimed that Satoshi Nakamoto was supposedly writing a book. Last year, Jessop explained that bitcoin is not a true store of value yet, but remained positive that the main crypto asset will reach this status.

Jessop’s interview with Leising highlights that Fidelity’s digital assets appear to focus on other digital assets besides bitcoin (BTC). “Bitcoin has been the gateway for many institutions,” Jessop concluded in his interview. “Now it is really opening a window on what is happening in space,” he added.

What do you think of the recent interview with Tom Jessop, president of Fidelity Digital Assets?

