Cryptocurrency : Fidelity Digital Assets to Hire 70% of Staff to Meet Growing Demand for Cryptocurrencies

Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of Fidelity Investment Inc., has announced plans to expand the number of its staff to meet the growing demands for cryptographic services from institutional investors, according to a Bloomberg report.

The subsidiary intends to hire about 100 employees in technology and operations in Salt Lake City, Boston and Dublin. Tim Jessop, president of digital assets at Fidelity, said the employees would help develop new products and expand to other crypto assets in addition to Bitcoin.

Fidelity Digital Assets was established in 2018 and since then the company has provided custody, trading and other services for Bitcoin.

In 2020, the year “was a breakthrough year for the space, given the interest in Bitcoin that accelerated when the pandemic began,” Jessop stated.

Unlike most financial markets, which close in the evenings and on weekends, Fidelity Digital Assets plans to offer cryptocurrency trading for most of the weeks. Jessop said that the firm intends to be a place where crypto asset trading is full time for most of the weeks.

Jessop acknowledged that the demand from institutional investors to gain access to Bitcoin, Ether, and other virtual currencies is increasing. He claimed that Fidelity Digital Assets has witnessed the use of interest in the Ethereum cryptocurrency, so he wants to stay ahead of that lawsuit.

“Bitcoin has been the gateway for many institutions. Now it is really opening a window on what else is happening in the space. A big change is in the ‘diversity of interests’ of new and existing customers,” Jessop said.

He revealed that the first clients of Fidelity Digital Assets appear to be hedge funds and family offices. The number of corporations and retirement advisers appears to be expanding, looking to hold crypto tokens as an asset class.

Why a more general acceptance?

After years of hesitation and resistance to adopting crypto assets, it appears that the floodgates are finally opening, as retail outlets, credit card companies, banks, and even vehicle manufacturers are making major changes.

With significant endorsements from Silicon Valley billionaires like Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk, the price of Bitcoin surged to $ 65,000 this year, with some speculating that it could hit $ 100,000 by 2022.

Major companies like the credit card giant Mastercard, Apple Inc, Tesla and others have entered the sector. Despite Bitcoin declining in value and is currently trading at $ 33,226 due to regulatory concerns, companies continue to accept the cryptocurrency for transactions or invest heavily in it with corporate finance.

This year began with a flood of institutional and retail investors seeking dollar alternatives and high-yield assets amid rock-bottom or even negative interest rates globally.

Image Source: Shutterstock