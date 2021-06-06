Cryptocurrency : ‘Fiat-like’ proof-of-stake chains favor centralization and wealthy players

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Source: Adobe / godlikeart

In crypto, consensus often results in controversy. Sure, the consensus mechanisms themselves obviously result in an agreement regarding transactions, but when it comes to choosing the ideal mechanism for a particular chain or crypto asset, the crypto community as a whole is very often at odds. .

One of the most debated mechanisms now is proof of stake (PoS). While its supporters argue that it avoids the dazzling power consumption associated with proof-of-work (PoW) networks like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), those on the other side of the debate claim that it results in centralization and helps to the rich to get richer.

In fact, at least one prominent industry figure has recently argued that proof-of-stake is not substantially different from how the current fiat monetary system works, and major stakeholders have almost monopolistic control over the overall system. This is an assessment that many other commenters agree with, although few would agree that we will soon have actual (central) banks buying control of the Ethereum 2.0 blockchain as it aims to start using PoS.

Centralized betting

By posting on Twitter, Pavol Rusnank, co-founder of Satoshi Labs , the maker of the hardware wallet Trezor, stated that “proof of stake is how fiat works.” As he explained, actors with dominant interests determine how the system works, with the responsibility of controlling how transactions are verified and how much new money is created.

@ Dunc2k That is not the same. Buying mining equipment is not enough, it is necessary to keep it running to keep the staff… https://t.co/4XEw5wMurP – Pavol Rusnak ⚡🟩 (@pavolrusnak)

Rusnak was responding to an earlier tweet from the ‘grubles’ Bitcoin developer, who claimed that banks will love Ethereum 2.0 as they will be able to print indefinite amounts of fiat currency to buy more ETH, which they can then use to control the blockchain. .

@ Santiag78758327 Obviously, it is more difficult to convince or coerce ASIC’s physical foundries to sell, acquire… https://t.co/nK8jtMTvsh – grubles (@notgrubles)

For other Bitcoin developers and supporters, the possible involvement of financial institutions is a tangible risk.

“It’s definitely a big risk and the reason why PoS doesn’t work. It’s basically about paying the rich to be rich and it’s an authoritative system and therefore not decentralized, ”said Bitcoin educator, author and developer Jimmy Song.

For those who are not so closely associated with Bitcoin, the real risk of banks buying control of Ethereum 2.0 (or any other large chain of outlets) is very remote at the moment. Nonetheless, most critics agree that centralization is a serious concern for the proof of stake.

“The problem with PoS is that there is no anchor in the real world, as block validation is completely intrinsic,” said Trezor Ambassador Josef Tětek.

However, he added that, for now, the idea that financial institutions would buy large amounts of ETH sounds “far-fetched.”

“The current much greater risk is the centralization of participation in exchanges and other custodians, which is fed by the minimum participation requirements. But over a longer time horizon, the threat of the financial system’s ability to acquire unlimited participation in the system should not be neglected, ”he told Cryptonews.com.

Incentives, Disincentives, and the Power of the Rich

Other analysts suggest that, while possible, severe centralization of Ethereum 2.0 and other proof-of-stake networks is unlikely, given the incentives and disincentives involved.

“It is possible, if not likely, that institutions and banks view ETH as a viable investment vehicle. But buying ETH does not give validators or stakers unilateral control over the network, “said Wilson Withiam, Senior Research Analyst at Messari.

As Withiam went on to explain, Ethereum does not have on-chain, token-weighted governance, so owning more ETH does not give a single user greater control over all aspects of the network.

“Furthermore, attacking the network or acting maliciously will result in a cut or could cause the price (and the attacker’s properties) to fall freely in an extreme situation. The existing financial incentives prevent validators from easily benefiting when they act outside the defined rules of the platform, ”he told Cryptonews.com.

But while ‘attacking’ a network is one thing, using a position of power to influence the direction of a blockchain and a platform can be another.

“Definitely [Ethereum] It is centralized, so there is no risk of it becoming centralized, it is! I suspect that exchanges will basically be the controllers of such currencies. This is similar to how the current central bank-backed fiat money system works in which banks have undue influence over money, ”said Jimmy Song.

This is an opinion that Josef Tětek largely agrees with, arguing that PoS has built-in centralization tendencies, and that exchanges are probably the biggest beneficiaries.

“With minimum participation requirements (such as 32 ETH of Ethereum per validator), small owners will look for ways to participate as well, and exchanges are the obvious providers of joint participation services. This is already happening with existing PoS systems, where exchanges are the main stakeholders, ”he said.

Another reason for centralization, according to Tětek, is the positive feedback loop whereby having many coins generally equates to earning many more coins.

“The largest existing holders will be further enriched by PoS, without taking any tangible risk,” he added.

While claiming that the prospects for a bank-led Ethereum 2.0 breach are very low, Wilson Withiam agrees that PoS has an “almost inevitable” problem of getting rich.

“Those with initial assignments have a perpetual right to seigniorage at the expense of those who do not participate. It is also subject to economies of scale, as professional betting providers can run more validators, and exchanges (services with multiple revenue streams) can offer bets at almost zero cost to users, ”he said.

Both factors can lead to a concentration of participation, he added. But on the other hand, he noted that no consensus mechanism is perfect, and that Ethereum has two main counterarguments going for it:

“Its six years of PoW emissions have allowed it to have a more equitable distribution. Its distribution and holder base is more diverse compared to the newer PoS networks. Decentralized stake pools allow users with any amount of ETH to participate in the stake and receive inflation rewards, ”he said.

Centralization trends and improvements

There are some, like Jimmy Song, who claim that no amount of tinkering can decentralize proof-of-stake chains.

“Decentralization is not a feature that you can simply add to. It’s something that is inherently very hard to come by and altcoins like Ethereum just aren’t, no matter how much they proclaim otherwise, ”he told Cryptonews.com.

Even Trezor brand ambassador Josef Tětek argues that point-of-sale chains will have to learn to live with centralization and that they are not compatible with decentralization.

“When you leave the anchor of the real world that is PoW, you open the system to centralization tendencies. The PoW through specialized devices such as ASIC SHA256 [hardware de minería] it is much more difficult to control: ASICs are already scattered around the world and require a lot of ongoing maintenance, ”he said.

But to end on a more positive note, Wilson Withiam suggests that there are at least three improvements point-of-sale chains can make to limit the concentration of engagement:

built-in incentives to encourage stakeholders to bet with smaller validators (examples include Cardano’s sk parameter (ADA) and Polkadot’s nominated PoS design (DOT)); adjust reward returns based on a predetermined lockout period; Stakeholders could receive more rewards and voting power for blocking their participation for a longer period (examples include the Internet computer); implement an equitable initial distribution; Avoid overly large staffing and insider assignments.

____

Learn more:

– Ethereum will not hide from quantum computers behind the PoS shield

– Proof of Disagreement: Bitcoin’s Work vs. Ethereum’s Planned Share

– Bitcoin proof needed as critics and competitors unite to play the weather card

– A closer look at the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining