Cryptocurrency : Felix Barry Moore buys Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies

According to documents filed, US Congressman Felix Barry Moore bought stakes in Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA) and Ethereum (ETH), during the months of May and June.

Specifically, a presentation by Congresstrading.com reveals the purchase of three cryptocurrencies by a member of the United States House of Representatives.

May 5 Ethereum May 10 Cardano May 11 Cardano May 13 Cardano June 13 Dogecoin

As is known, Felix Barry Moore, is an American politician who has served as the United States representative for Alabama’s second congressional district since this year. Prior to his election to the United States House of Representatives, he served as a member of the Alabama House of Representatives.

Barry Moore buys Dogecoin, Cardano and Ethereum

In particular, Moore has become the second US Congressman to publicly disclose the Dogecoin (DOGE) purchases.

In this way, according to his report of periodic transactions, presented to the Secretary of the House of Representatives on July 2, Barry Moore revealed his recent purchases of cryptocurrencies. Which include Dogecoin.

As a curious fact, the report does not specify how much of each cryptocurrency Moore invested in. But, they give a range of $ 1,000 to $ 15,000 for each purchase. That is, you bought between $ 5,000 and $ 75,000 in total.

It is worth mentioning that Barry Moore disclosures are part of the requirements of the “Stop Dealing in Knowledge Act of Congress” or the “STOCK Act.”

Most notably, the STOCK Act, passed in 2012, requires federal legislators to report certain financial transactions. In fact, the intention is to limit the possibility of insider trading on information obtained from information that is not made available to the public.

Mark Green benefits from Dogecoin

Similarly, Mark Green, a congressman from Tennessee, bought Dogecoin in early April. Sure enough, he made two Dogecoin purchases that were each worth between $ 1,000 and $ 15,000 at the time.

Green sold his Dogecoin on May 11, at which point the cryptocurrency was priced at 50 cents. That means, all the coins that Green bought on April 1 made a profit of 800%, while those that he bought on April 11 made a return of more than 400%.

Regulations on the door of Congress

By the way, last week, the Congressional Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee held a hearing with crypto experts. On possible cryptocurrency regulations.

Along the same lines, congressmen were eager to examine the potential risks and opportunities of cryptocurrencies. And its impact on the financial system.

In fact, Democratic Congressman Brad Sherman is one of the members of Congress who most speaks out against cryptocurrencies. Stating, that he would rather let people buy tickets in the California lottery than invest in cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies are very volatile. In addition, they have the political support of patriotic anarchists who advocate tax evasion. I hope we close it.

However, most representatives hinted that opinions on the technology are still being formed. And, they are eager to better understand cryptocurrencies.

Indeed, Congressman Tom Emmer claimed that cryptocurrencies make it possible for consumers to access convenient financial services. He even sees a silver lining for cryptocurrencies in the wake of the pandemic.

I retire with this phrase from George Soros: “It doesn’t matter at all whether you are right or not. What does matter is how much you win when you are right and how much you lose when you are wrong.

