Cryptocurrency : EY makes another investment in blockchain to meet growing demand

Ernst & Young (EY), a professional services company, has made another investment in blockchain to show its devotion to the technology. The firm released this news via a press release on May 17, noting that it would invest $ 100 million (£ 70,460,000.00) in research and engineering of blockchain services and cryptographic technology.

This investment reportedly seeks to expand the portfolio of solutions and prototype contributions to the public domain. This investment comes after the company injected $ 1.5 billion into EY People, technology and audits through the EY NextWave strategy in September last year. With $ 100 million, EY is looking to mitigate new product development, improve user experience, and increase market adoption of blockchain, especially now that tokenization and smart contracts have fueled a new generation of multi-B2B transactions. parts.

Commenting on this news, EY Global President and CEO Carmine Di Sibio said

For the past five years, we have been investing in blockchain and developing innovative solutions, establishing EY as a leader in this emerging industry. As blockchain adoption continues to grow and we see increased demand from EY customers, we are excited about further investment from EY to respond to their challenges and needs.

Brewing Company Adopts EY’s Traceability Solution

Illustrating how much demand there is for its blockchain solutions, EY also announced that Birra Peroni, an Italian brewing company, had become the first industrial organization to integrate the EY OpsChain traceability solution. According to the announcement, the company will use the solution to authenticate tokenized data and products through the use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) based on the Ethereum blockchain.

By doing so, Birra Peroni will be able to produce unique NFTs for each batch of beer, thus improving traceability and efficiency in its supply chain. Explaining how this integration would help improve Birra Peroni, the company’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Federico Sannella, said that the firm considers its connection to the agricultural supply chain and the quality of its strategic assets of 100% made in Italy malt. .

He added that Birra Peroni believes that sustainability is deeply related to the quality of raw materials and that the company wanted to share this value with its customers. Sannella continued to promote the EY OpsChain traceability solution, saying that it will help the company achieve its goal of introducing visibility and transparency into its supply chain for both its partners and consumers.