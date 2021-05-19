Cryptocurrency : Extreme fear in the market! Bitcoin went in free fall to 30k!

The cryptocurrency market was bathed in blood, after a drop in the price of Bitcoin took it to 30k today. Is this the bottom or is there still more to fall?

At the time of this writing, BTC is trading at $ 36,024.52, accumulating a loss of 19.78% in the last 24 hours.

The entire TOP 10 of the market (with the exception of stablecoins) turned red, following the wave started by the largest.

For example, Ethereum stands at $ 2,520.04, accumulating a loss of -27.73% in the last 24 hours. Binance coin for its part has fallen by 30.36% in the same period of time, thus standing at $ 364.35.

The TOP 10 of the crypto market is filled with fear, as a result of a great fall in the price of Bitcoin. Source: Crypto Online.

Wave of negative news triggers massive correction

After Elon Musk’s tweet announced the suspension of charges in BTC to acquire Tesla vehicles, a wave of FUD has been unleashed in the market, which is inducing extreme fear in investor sentiment.

The fall of Bitcoin to 30k meant a decrease of 53.74% from the all-time high of $ 64,854, undoubtedly caused by a great feeling of fear.

Now we see the price making support in the surrounding area at $ 32,259, will that be the floor before continuing to rise? It seems quite probable.

BTC vs USDT weekly chart. Source: TradingView.

China places new restrictions on cryptocurrency transactions

One of the most recent negative news is China’s new onslaught against cryptocurrencies, imposing a series of bans on crypto transactions.

As I have said in several of my posts, as if by magic news to drive fear begins to appear, just as the technical landscape begins to show a certain downward slant, overconfidence, and the possibility of a relevant correction to occur.

On the monthly BTC vs USDT chart, we saw a big bullish rally without any valid correction. Now, after the volatile slide, a healthy pullback to 61.8% was realized, where we could finally see the start of new momentum.

There are no technical signs yet to confirm that this will happen, there are fundamental data that assures us that we remain bullish for the long term. If you trust the fundamentals, the current price is a very good discount.

In my opinion, we are not at the top of the bull market yet, but we are close. I repeat, it is just an opinion.

Fear causes Bitcoin to drop to 61.8% Fibonacci. Source: TradingView.

In the midst of all this wave of volatility, the whales are turning with increasing force towards exchanges.

As analyst Ki Young Ju indicates, as long as this indicator does not cool down, the short-term bias will remain bearish. It is relevant to note that this was commented minutes before the price fell to 30k. He also points out that in the long term, his view remains bullish.

Whales started depositing $ BTC to exchanges when the price was $ 50k. Tbh, I was super bullish before Elon’s tweets, and then this shit happened after his tweet. Can’t blame him, but it seems like a butterfly effect. Until this indicator cools off, I’ll keep my bearish bias. https://t.co/P5H2cwdnww pic.twitter.com/ioWLen1rVI – Ki Young Ju 주기영 (@ki_young_ju) May 19, 2021

Bitcoin needs to start making higher lows and highs to resume its trend

We have been seeing a strong bearish tilt from BTC for the past few days.

The arrival of the price to the neighboring support at 32k could be ending this, but to confirm this we must first start to see increasingly higher lows and highs on the 4-hour chart.

The great rejection of low prices tells us about the strong buying pressure. While some are covered by fear of the fall, others take the opportunity to buy Bitcoin at a discount.

Bitcoin decline seen from the 4-hour candle chart. Source: TradingView.

All our publications are informative in nature, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related