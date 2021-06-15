Cryptocurrency : Extreme Art Gallery TWO TWO Launches NFT Art Featuring Emmy Award Winner Alan Tietel, Jimi Hendrix, Nick…

Compartir

Las Vegas, USA, June 14, 2021: TWO TWO, a new game changer on the NFT scene, announced its official launch, dropping big names like Emmy Award winner Alan Tietel, whose pieces of art ‘ Match and Arrow ‘have been tokenized on NFT and are up for public auction.

TWO TWO, a US-based gallery, aims to break down the barriers between real and virtual art, emerging and established artists, and between the artist and the community. Its mission is to allow art enthusiasts to reimagine art, offering an immersive experience that synthesizes a transformative relationship between artist and patron. Static becomes dynamic.

“For too long, the elite have controlled access to art through exclusive art galleries and auction houses. TWO TWO merges real and virtual art galleries with DeFi to allow the community to be the gallery and have direct access to established and emerging artistic talents, ”said Avron Goss, co-founder of TWO TWO.

Provide capital to art projects globally using NFT and DeFi technology

TWO TWO’s art industry focused DeFi aims to provide capital to art projects globally, enabling the community to find the next Banksy. Its unique ecosystem unites the sales of physical art, NFT art, liquidity funds and gambling to create value for the community using X22, the DOS DOS governance token.

TWO TWO tokens (X22) will allow holders to be “the gallery” as they will be provided with voting rights in the DAO, as well as access to exclusive art offerings.

Also, what makes them interesting besides this is that they will be used to enable NFT marketing to DOS DOS and third party galleries. The TWO TWO Foundation will also have a buyback and lockdown scheme whereby the proceeds earned from trading NFT for these galleries will be used to buy back X22 tokens. locked in the Treasury.

In summary, the uses of the X22 token are:

Governance: allows you to vote on the DAO. Each X22 token represents one vote to enable democracy and community empowerment. Gamble: X22 tokens can be wagered and will receive performance from the betting pool, NFT and art sales. Buy Back and Make: A portion of the NFT and Art sales will be used to buy X22 tokens on the open market to boost participation rewards, provide tokens to liquidity providers and ensure the accumulation of reserves in the treasury as insurance. Membership fees for galleries to gain marketing access to the X22 community. Art Loan Stability Fees: Loans will be partially repaid in X22 tokens. NFT minting self-service. Participation in funds of emerging artists.

Real world utility for X22 Art Token

“Because we have real-world uses for X22 and are reaching out to the art world as well as the crypto community around the world, we believe that we will create strong demand for X22 outside of established crypto users,” Steven said. Meistrich, Co-Founder and Strategist of TWO TWO. “Art speaks to all of us,” according to curator and co-founder Stacey Maites. “The X22 token is a natural extension of their language.”

The US and UK based team of co-founders take pride in TWO TWO as a community driver, a new revolution in the art space, through its unique value proposition using NFT and DeFi. The circular economy of tokens has been developed to allow the community to be the gallery. This goes beyond voting on a DAO and will include direct benefits that will allow communities to receive the performance of gallery activities.

TWO TWO’s Circular Token Economy brings together real-world galleries, NFT galleries, and DeFi, creating a robust business model with multiple independent and uncorrelated revenue streams. Additionally, TWO TWO will bring credible artists such as Emmy Award winner Alan Tietel, unprinted negatives of music legend Jimi Hendrix, art by Nick Walker, and many more to its community.

Seed investment with excessive subscription

TWO TWO has an incredible lineup of early stage investors such as AU21, LVT Capital, Kosmos, Wings Ventures, Magnus Capital, Twin Apex Capital, GAINS, Alphabit Fund, Top7 ICO, BSCPad, MantraDAO, DuckDAO, CryptoDiffer, Moonwalker, Kyros Ventures , DEFIED, Berezka Ventures, Kultivated Capital, Kosmos, ZBS Capital, Spykefast, SportsIcon, Squares Capital and others, raising an initial investment on subscribers of more than USD 1.5 million.

As its development continues, TWO TWO is set to announce more partnerships, artist collaborations, various NFT art releases, and several high-level announcements in the coming weeks. TWO TWO is currently running a community campaign to further introduce their platform to the crypto community. At the end of the month, TWO TWO plans to list its X22 tokens on various exchanges and launch an IDO (Initial DEX Offering).

About TWO TWO

TWO TWO is the world’s first interactive art gallery to combine NFT with DeFi. It resides contemporaneously within the convergence of the current and the virtual. The work of visionary, established and emerging artists is fused with multidimensional technology, to enact coexistence with the illustrative imagination.

In partnership with Syncretism Ventures Worldwide, the first TWO TWO gallery will be located within Resorts World Las Vegas, the most sumptuous, unique and innovative property in the city, scheduled to open in June 2021.

However, TWO TWO also inhabits the imagination. Patented immersive technology emulates emotional stimuli and brings the experience to any mobile device. From the actual to the virtual to the actual, the transcendental circle is complete.

From Warhol to Mr. Brainwash, from Basquiat to Banksy, TWO TWO showcases rigorously curated Pop, Urban, Graffiti and Street Art.

You can find more information about TWO TWO at the following links:

