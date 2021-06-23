Cryptocurrency : Explanation of the supply and demand margin and slippage

Compartir

Slippage is a common occurrence in markets with high volatility or low liquidity. Slippage occurs when a trade is settled for a different price than expected or requested.

For example, suppose you want to place a large market buy order at $ 100, but the market does not have the necessary liquidity to execute your order at that price. As a result, you will have to take the next orders (above $ 100) until your order is fully completed. This will make your average purchase price higher than $ 100, and that is what we call slippage.

In other words, when you create a market order, an exchange matches your buy or sell automatically to limit the orders in the order book. The order book will match it to the best price, but it will start to move up the order chain if there is insufficient volume for the desired price. This process results in the market filling your order at different and unexpected prices.

In crypto, slippage is a common occurrence in automated market makers and decentralized exchanges. The slippage can be greater than 10% of the expected price for volatile or low liquidity altcoins.

Slippage doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll end up with a worse-than-expected price. Positive slippage can occur if the price decreases while placing your buy order or increases if you place a sell order. Although rare, positive slippage can occur in some highly volatile markets.

Some exchanges allow you to set a slip tolerance level manually to limit any slippage you may experience. You will see this option in automated market makers such as PancakeSwap on Binance Smart Chain and Uniswap on Ethereum.

The amount of slippage you set can have a ripple effect on the time it takes for your order to settle. If you set the slippage low, your order may take a long time to complete or not complete at all. If you set it too high, another trader or bot can see your pending order and get ahead of you.

In this case, early foreclosure occurs when another trader sets a higher gas rate than you to buy the asset first. The leader then enters another trade to sell to him at the highest price he is willing to accept based on his slippage tolerance.

While you can’t always prevent slippage, there are some strategies you can use to try to minimize it.

Instead of placing a large order, try breaking it down into smaller blocks. Keep an eye on the order book to distribute your orders, making sure not to place orders that exceed the available volume.

2. If you are using a decentralized exchange, don’t forget to factor in transaction fees. Some networks have high fees based on blockchain traffic that can nullify any profit you make, preventing slippage.

3. If you are dealing with low liquidity assets, such as a small pool of liquidity, your trading activity could significantly affect the price of the asset. A single transaction may experience a small amount of slippage, but many smaller transactions will affect the price of the next block of transactions you make.

4. Use limit orders. These orders ensure that you get the price you want or better when trading. While you sacrifice the speed of a market order, you can be sure that you will not experience any negative slippage.

When trading cryptocurrencies, don’t forget that a spread or slippage between bid and ask can change the final price of your trades. You can’t always avoid them, but they are worth keeping in mind in your decisions. For smaller operations this may be minimal, but remember that with high volume orders the average price per unit may be higher than expected.

For anyone experimenting with decentralized finance, understanding slippage is an important part of the basics of trading. Without some basic knowledge, you run a high risk of losing your money up front or excessive slippage.