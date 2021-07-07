Cryptocurrency : Experts Say Bitcoin’s Brutal Quarter Could See Tesla Report Up To $ 100 Million Loss For Q2

Compartir

Bitcoin’s price beating in the second quarter has made experts speculate that Tesla might have to report a loss of up to $ 100 million for the second quarter.

With the price of Bitcoin recently falling to levels last seen in January, CNBC business analyst Kate Rooney claimed on July 6 that Tesla could face an “impairment charge,” requiring it to report the reduction in a disclosure to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SECOND).

He noted that when Tesla first revealed its $ 1.5 billion in Bitcoin purchases in February, viewers believe the electric vehicle maker may have been underwater at the end of the quarter.

“Tesla considers cryptocurrencies to be an intangible asset and due to accounting rules, when the value of Bitcoin falls below a certain amount, companies have to mark it on their financial statements,” Rooney said, adding:

“Tesla says that if the price of Bitcoin falls below the carrying cost, or where Tesla bought it, at any time after it was bought, an impairment cost is recognized.”

The analyst claimed that anonymous sources estimate that the impairment charge could result in a loss of between $ 25 million and $ 100 million for Tesla on paper.

However, Rooney added that Tesla also cannot mark the price of the BTC it holds until the position is realized in the form of a sale.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has become a highly polarizing figure for the crypto community in recent months, with the company’s Bitcoin investment and support for BTC payments helping to ignite the increases in new. all-time highs for the asset.

However, a combination of Tesla suspending BTC payments over concerns about the environmental impact of mining and Musk’s persistent proselytizing of Twitter-based Dogecoin, the business mogul has fallen out of favor with much of the crypto community.

About 11 hours ago at the time of this writing, Reddit user “StablecoinsFraud” posted a screenshot of a tweet claiming Musk removed after he raised BTC prices. “Elon Musk has deleted a post he published last night that raised the price of Bitcoin. Someone in your ear? they wrote.