Cryptocurrency : eToro is the latest crypto exchange to move to Miami

The ‘Miami migration’? ‘Florida Flocking’? While a term has yet to be coined, eToro is looking to include its name in the mix, as there is undoubtedly more attraction being routinely driven towards the South Florida area when it comes to cryptocurrencies and technology. During last week’s Bitcoin 2021 Conference in Miami, eToro announced that the firm is seeking locations for another US hub to work with its Hoboken, NJ office.

A move to Miami

Miami Mayor Francis Suárez has been outspoken about his desire to make Miami a tech hub. The efforts seem to be paying off. Less than two days before eToro’s announcement, Blockchain.com had announced that its US headquarters would be relocating from New York to Miami, bringing approximately 300 jobs to the market over the course of the next year and a half.

Following the eToro announcement, Mayor Suarez stated that “eToro’s commitment to Miami furthers the narrative that this is not a moment, but a movement, and we are on our way to becoming the ‘Capital of Capital.’

Other major cryptocurrency exchanges are also engaging with Miami. FTX joined the traditional sports sponsorship earlier this year by partnering with the local NBA team Miami Heat and closing a major naming rights deal for the team’s arena.

Execution of eToro

In terms of weekly visitors, Isreal-based eToro is the second largest exchange, behind only Binance. The firm reigns in more than 19 million weekly visitors.

EToro US Managing Director Guy Hirsch says traditional finance and crypto players are making an effort to make Miami a “mainstream” for their companies. “Following these trends, we decided to take advantage of this great phenomenon and join the city by opening an office in the Miami area,” Hirsch said.

The news comes as the city’s largest bitcoin gathering takes place, with 15,000 people gathering at Miami’s Mana Wynwood Convention Center for the 2021 Bitcoin Conference.

The rise of Crypto has become a major focus for Miami Mayor Suarez in building the city as the next ‘tech hub’. | Source: CRYPTOCAP at TradingView.com

The largest photograph

eToro has been on the rise lately, from endorsements to stock listings. The company announced plans to go public through a SPAC merger less than two months ago, valuing the business combination north of $ 10 billion. The deal was made with a SPAC team led by fintech veteran Betsy Cohen.

As a “social investment network,” the company also launched BitcoinWorldWide in recent months, which is a themed equity portfolio based on the value chain behind Bitcoin – think chipmakers, mining operations, exchanges, and more.

eToro has also redoubled its international sponsorship efforts, establishing a partnership with the Racing League of horse racing and securing a three-year agreement with Rugby Australia.

The company has also seen substantial user growth, including 210% new users in the first quarter, amounting to more than 3 million people.

