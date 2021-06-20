Cryptocurrency : Ethereum’s Hard Fork “London” is coming soon!

According to a blog post, Ethereum’s “London” Hard Fork will go live on the Testnets starting June 24.

Specifically, Ethereum’s much-coveted Hard Fork “London” now has a set block height for three Ethereum Testnets. An important penultimate step towards a full mainnet rollout.

Ethereum Hard Fork «London»

By the way, in a blog post from the Ethereum Foundation, Tim Beiko, the lead developer of Ethereum, wrote that the Ropsten, Goerli, and Rinkeby Testnets have all set block heights. To which London will be put into operation.

“London is finally ready. Next week, Ropsten will update. Followed by Goerli and Rinkeby in the following weeks. ‘

Therefore, Ropsten is expected to be the first in block 10499401 or sometime on June 24. Likewise, Goerli is expected to be on June 30 and Rinkeby on July 7.

As a fun fact, a launch schedule for the major mainnet update is still being determined.

According to Tim Beiko: “As of now, only the Testnets Ropsten, Goerli, Rinkeby have been scheduled for London. Once the update has been successfully activated on these networks, a lock will be placed on the Ethereum mainnet and will be communicated on this blog and elsewhere.

What does this update include?

Indeed, the Hard Fork «London» includes five updates to the Ethereum Enhancement Proposal (EIP). But the star is EIP-1559.

In this regard, in his opportunity, Abdelhamid Bakhta, one of the six main authors of the EIP-1559 indicated: “As things stand, there is currently a lot of misinformation. And half-knowledge floating around the web regarding the upcoming London update. ‘

Therefore, a revision of Ethereum’s existing fee structure, EIP-1559, is expected to significantly reduce gas costs for users. However, it can also cut miners’ income by more than 50%, prompting some protests over a mining revolt.

Very importantly, for the Ethereum community at large, EIP-1559 is a welcome update. That perhaps has been expected for a long time.

In the same vein, the blog post noted that such significant system upgrades to a decentralized system is a feat of coordination.

“The decentralized nature of Blockchain systems makes it difficult to update the network. Network updates on a Blockchain require cooperation and communication with the community, as well as with the developers of the different Ethereum clients. So that the transition runs smoothly.

In closing, on the Ethereum Foundation blog they stated: “A big thank you to everyone who has been involved in the research and planning. Also, in the implementation, testing, repair, retesting and implementation of London.

