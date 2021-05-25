Cryptocurrency : Ethereum would consume 99% less energy with proof of stake

Key facts:

Ethereum miners currently consume about 44.49 TWh per year.

Ethereum 2.0 electricity consumption is estimated at 2.62 megawatts.

Ethereum could consume 99.5% less electrical energy when proof of stake (PoS) is implemented in version 2.0 of this blockchain. This is stated by Carl Beekhuizen, a researcher at the Ethereum Foundation.

When the merge occurs between the current version of the network, which uses Proof of Work (PoW), and is fully moved to Ethereum 2.0, energy efficiency would increase around 2,000 times as the aforementioned developer wrote on the organization’s blog.

To reach this conclusion, Beekhuizen estimates (since “there are no concrete statistics”) the electrical energy consumption of current beacon chain validators, the name given to the Ethereum 2.0 blockchain.

The number of validators at the time of the researcher’s study was 140,592, corresponding to 16,405 unique addresses. This figure would not be exact as “it is highly biased by exchanges and validator pools,” explains the developer. As CriptoNoticias reported, there are exchanges, including Kraken and Binance, that offer their users the possibility of using them as intermediaries to put their ETH into staking.

After leaving out pools and exchanges, according to Beekhuizen’s calculation, there are 87,897 “home validators” left. Based on his personal experience and that of his acquaintances who also have validator nodes, he assumes that each user consumes 100W to run the 5.5 validators he has, on average. Multiplying this by the total number of home validators gives a total of approximately 1.64 megawatts.

With respect to escrow services, such as validator pools, the researcher explains that it is difficult to calculate the energy they consume “since they run tens of thousands of validation clients with backup copies.” Even so, “to make life easier”, he also calculates that they use 100W per 5.5 validators (although he clarifies that it is an overestimate because the real answer would be 50 times less).

Therefore, after taking these parameters into account, Beekhuizen concludes that the Ethereum blockchain in proof of stake consumes about 2.62 megawatts (equivalent, it says, to a small American city with 2,100 homes).

Ethereum 2.0: more energy efficient thanks to proof of stake

According to a Digiconomist study, current Ethereum miners consume 44.49 TWh per year, which is equivalent to 5.13 gigawatts continuously. Based on this, it can be calculated that the proof of stake, it would be around 2,000 times more energy efficient.

“While Ethereum continues to use PoW for now, that won’t be the case for long. In recent weeks, we have seen the emergence of the first testnets for merger, the name given to the moment in which Ethereum changes from PoW to PoS. Several teams of engineers are working overtime to ensure the fusion arrives as quickly as possible and without compromising safety. ‘ Carl Beekhuizen, a researcher at the Ethereum Foundation.

Lastly, Beekhuizen says that with the proof-of-stake pass, “Ethereum’s days of energy starvation are numbered.” “I hope that is also true for the rest of the industry,” he concludes.

The electrical energy consumed by Ethereum in its current version is 2,000 times higher than that of blockchain 2.0. Source: Ethereum / ethereum.org

His words come a few days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that his company stops accepting bitcoin (BTC) precisely for the large energy expenditure of this cryptocurrency which, he said, comes from non-renewable energy.

These statements reopened discussions that seemed settled for years. As reported by this media time ago, various studies show that most of the electricity consumption of miners it is carried out with renewable energies.

Criticism of the proof of stake in Ethereum

Among those who criticize the proof of stake, the arguments tend to focus on alleged security flaws. There are also those who use ideological arguments and consider that decentralization will be affected. Among them is Vijay Boyapati, author of the book “The bullish case for Bitcoin.”

“Proof of stake does not replace the current politically motivated financial system. It is a politically motivated financial system, wrapped in a thin layer of cryptography, “says the specialist and adds that, in his opinion,” proof of work is the only way to separate money and the State.

With this, Boyapati refers to the centralization of power. The proof of stake would give privileges to those who enter first and, since only capital is needed, anyone with enough money will have more power of decision. With PoS, according to some of its detractors, because it is money that produces more money, Ethereum would resemble the fiat system.

Dan Talmon, identified as a Bitcoin analyst, Compare this situation with the Cantillon effect, frequently associated with money issued by the States. In short, and applied to the case that concerns here, this concept refers to those who have more ETH in staking would have greater control over the network.

Despite some criticism, the merger is decided, although the date for the final step to Ethereum 2.0 is not yet known. This medium reported that some developers consider that the minimum viable merger could occur during the current year, while others believe that it will not be achieved before 2022.