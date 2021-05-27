Cryptocurrency : Ethereum Will Have A Long-Term Bull Run, Says Wall Street Veteran

Bianco Research Chairman and Macro Strategist Jim Bianco has revealed his thoughts on the current crypto market and what the future holds for assets like Ethereum (ETH / USD).

The veteran market forecaster was interviewed on CNBC about his thoughts on the major drivers in the crypto space.

He said that one of the important factors in the space is the entire decentralized finance (DeFi) movement, which is gradually rebuilding the financial system in a new way.

Cryptocurrencies are very promising

Bianco has been one of the leading independent voices in macroinvestment for the past 30 years. He is a Wall Street veteran and is very active on Twitter, writes a column for Bloomberg Opinion and appears on television regularly.

He argued that the cryptocurrency market is not the only market suffering a bearish run, but it appears to be much more widespread in the crypto space. However, he noted that the current cryptocurrency situation could become a catalyst for growth for the benefit of those who hold onto their token until the end of this period.

The DeFi space leading a revolution in the financial sector

During the interview, Bianco also stated that the DeFi sector is very promising, which makes it significant for the growth of the industry. He noted that the DeFi space is sparking a revolution in the financial industry and that cryptocurrencies like Ethereum may become the biggest winners in the future. But they have to go through ups and downs as was seen last week before reaching that level. Bianco said it could take months or years, but crypto assets are sure to get there.

However, he claimed that those in the traditional financial sector should be concerned about the DeFi movement because they could be the hardest hit. He cited an example with the traditional publishing industry and the Internet age.

Bianco says the financial system is remaking itself

Bianco said that although the traditional publishing industry still exists, the Internet has made it redundant and less active.

You don’t see the crypto space collapse any time soon, despite the massive market crash. Bianco noted that people are not focusing on the bigger picture where the financial system is being remade. He added that crypto assets will surely go through these levels before they become what they are expected to be.