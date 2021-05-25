Cryptocurrency : Ethereum whale number declining as market sees massive correction

Compartir

The ongoing market correction is driving the achievement of new records in the crypto industry, albeit on the bearish side. Ethereum (ETH), the world’s second-largest digital currency by market capitalization, has seen its meteoric rise to a new all-time high (ATH) truncated with downward-spiraling chain metrics.

According to Glassnode’s analysis, the number of Ethereum investors holding at least 100 coins just hit a 3-year low of 42,928.

The specific drop in investor sentiment towards Ethereum came as the broader market is battling news of uncertainty across the board. The Asian giant China, where most of the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining activities take place, has handled the big stick with a firm stance that may send miners away. This is a move preceded by a ban on crypto activities for the country’s financial institutions.

Concerned opinion leaders in the cryptocurrency ecosystem have raised concerns about the energy consumption demands of digital assets generated through mining. Since most of this activity is driven by coal-generated power, concerns about environmental sustainability may be influencing the move by Chinese regulators to purge their shores of miners’ activities.

The current Ethereum blockchain works on the proof of work (PoW) model and as such the mining concerns are valid. However, the market responds to a more widespread bearish sentiment that does not exonerate any digital currencies or tokens. At the time of writing, Ethereum was trading at $ 2,215.57, an increase of 0.41% in the last 24 hours after reducing some of the accumulated losses over the weekend.

As large coin holders are giving away their coins, the price of Ether has plummeted from the $ 4,362.35 ATH set earlier in the month. Unless there is a unified surge in the global cryptocurrency market, Ethereum will await renewed investor interest as well as its upcoming London Hardfork or EIP 1559 update to drive a resounding recovery.

