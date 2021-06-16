Cryptocurrency : Ethereum whale addresses continue to hover around an all-time high

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

After hitting an all-time high (ATH) of $ 4,350 in April, Ethereum (ETH) on Tuesday plunged to lows of $ 2,000 following the recent cryptocurrency market crash.

However, this price drop does not appear to be quenching the spirits of the ETH whales because they are still in a record trend, as recognized by Documenting Ethereum. The crypto data provider explained:

“ETH whale addresses are still hovering around an all-time high.”

On-chain metrics provider Santiment echoed these sentiments.

“We see the long-term growth rate of ETH whale addresses with 10k to 100k tokens holding close to AllTimeHighs despite the drop since May. Meanwhile, the addresses with 10-10k continue to fall. “

Ethereum whales are therefore bullish in the long term as they continue to accumulate more coins.

Meanwhile, famous French DJ David Guetta recently revealed that he would agree to the sale of a beachfront apartment in Miami worth $ 14 million in Bitcoin or Ethereum.

23% of ETH supply locked in smart contracts

Documenting Ethereum also revealed that 23% of the ETH supply was locked into smart contracts.

Some features of the Ethereum network, such as smart contracts, are widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) sectors. This trend has been instrumental in helping Ethereum’s recent bull run, which saw the psychological price of $ 4,000 broken.

Additionally, the launch of ETH 2.0 in December 2020, which seeks to move the current proof-of-work (POW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (POS) platform, has brought more participants to the Ethereum network.

POS is considered a game changer because it is environmentally friendly and can address the challenges of high gas rates.

However, it remains to be seen how ETH develops in the short term because market analyst Michael van de Poppe recently stated that Ethereum could experience a period of consolidation based on the formation of a crucial support level.

Image Source: Shutterstock