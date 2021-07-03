Cryptocurrency : Ethereum Upgrades Could Boost $ 40 Billion Gambling Industry, JP Morgan

Compartir

Ethereum upgrades could boost a $ 40 billion gambling industry, according to a JP Morgan report. JP Morgan estimates that the gambling industry is currently worth $ 9 billion and that this figure could rise to $ 40 billion by 2025.

The report speculates that the launch of ETH 2.0 would lead to further adoption of the coin and could increase bet payouts to $ 20 billion in the first years of the launch. Although 40,000 million dollars is a figure that could be reached in 2025.

The report was from two JP Morgan analysts who claimed that betting returns are an attractive investment in this zero-rate climate. Referring to the low interest rates that banks give to customer savings.

Introducing Ehereum 2.0

ETH 2.0 is an update to the Ethereum network that will help improve network security and provide more scalability. ETH 2.0 aims to improve the overall efficiency of the network by introducing fragmentation into the mix. Fragmentation is simply a process of dividing a database into smaller pieces so that the network can better accommodate a higher load.

The ETH 2.0 update will move the proof-of-work network to proof-of-stake. Dramatically reducing the amount of energy required to mine the coins and confirm transactions on the network.

Since proof of work requires machines to solve mathematical equations to confirm transactions on a network, the amount of power it consumes is enormous. Bitcoin and Ethereum mining still uses proof-of-work mechanisms, raising growing concern about power consumption in the crypto mining industry. Mining is supposed to be the 33rd largest energy consumer in the world.

DeFi’s current total market capitalization | Source: Crypto Total DeFi Market Cap at TradingView.com

Proof of stake, on the other hand, achieves the same result of confirming transactions on the blockchain without solving complex mathematical equations. Proof of stake allows currency holders to be validators of a transaction. The mechanism uses a pseudo-random selection process to select a node to be the validator for the next block.

According to the Ethereum website, this will happen in three stages. The first is the Beacon Chain. The Beacon Chain is already active and with it came the bets. It will also lay the groundwork for future updates and coordinate the entire system.

Next is Merge. This will be the Mainnet Ethereum merger with Beacon Chain. The merger is expected to launch in 2021.

Lastly, the chunk chains will be added. Shard chains will increase Ethereum’s ability to process transactions and store data. The ETA for the addition of fragment chains has been established in 2022.

Gambling pays a significantly higher return

The report delved into why gambling might be the new preferred way to invest. The bet provides up to 13% return on crypto balances, and more in some cases. Compared to traditional banks and investments like bonds, this is a much more attractive investment opportunity for investors.

“The return obtained through betting can mitigate the opportunity cost of owning cryptocurrencies against other investments in other asset classes such as US dollars, US treasuries or money market funds in which investments generate a positive nominal return.” – JP Morgan analysts report betting.

The report also noted that gambling rewards could be a way to mitigate inflation. Increasing bets as a way of earning passive income will be on the rise.

The current market capitalizations of gambling tokens have already exceeded $ 150 billion. And this number will only continue to grow as participation becomes more common.

JP Morgan has been looking to provide clients with encryption options even though its CEO, Jamie Dimon, does not support encryption. Reports indicate that the company is preparing to offer clients a Bitcoin fund.

Featured Image from CYBAVO, Chart from TradingView.com