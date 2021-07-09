Cryptocurrency : Ethereum turns red, why rally could be attractive to sellers

Compartir

Ethereum extended its decline below the $ 2,200 support zone against the US Dollar. ETH price is showing bearish signs and could dip further towards $ 2,000.

Ethereum is down more than 10% and even spiked below the $ 2,100 support zone. The price is now trading below the $ 2,200 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A major downtrend line is forming with resistance near $ 2,200 on the ETH / USD hourly chart (data feed via Kraken). The pair could correct higher, but sellers are likely to remain active near the $ 2,200 zone.

Ethereum price spreads losses

There was no major rally in ethereum above the $ 2,300 level. ETH remained in a bearish zone and broke the main support zone of $ 2,200 to move further into a bearish zone, similar to bitcoin.

The price even declined below the $ 2,150 support and settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a spike below $ 2,100 and the price tested $ 2,050. A low is forming near $ 2,049 and the price is now correcting losses.

It climbed above the $ 2,100 resistance. There was a break above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $ 2,406 high to $ 2,049 low. It is now testing a connecting downtrend line with resistance near $ 2,150 on the ETH / USD hourly chart.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

An immediate support is near the $ 2,100 level. The first key support is near the $ 2,050 level. The main support is now near the $ 2,000 zone. If there is a break to the downside below the $ 2,000 support zone, there is a risk of a sharp decline. The next major support is near the $ 1,850 level.

Upsides Limited in ETH?

If Ethereum sustains above the $ 2,050 support, it could correct higher in the near term. An initial resistance is near the $ 2150 level.

The first key resistance could be $ 2,180. The next major resistance is near the $ 2,200 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a major downtrend line forming with resistance near $ 2,200 on the same chart. Any further gains could drive the price towards the $ 2,300 level in the short term.

Technical indicators

MACD per hour : The MACD for ETH / USD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

RSI per hour : The RSI for ETH / USD is currently near the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $ 2050

Major Resistance Level – $ 2,200