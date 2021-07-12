Cryptocurrency : Ethereum Topside Bias Vulnerable if Continues to Fight Below $ 2.2K

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Ethereum is attempting a decent recovery wave above $ 2,100 against the US Dollar. ETH price could gain momentum if it settles above the $ 2,200 resistance zone.

Ethereum is slowly moving up above the $ 2,100 resistance zone. The price is now trading near the $ 2,150 resistance and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break above a key downtrend line with resistance near $ 2,100 on the hourly chart of ETH / USD (data feed via Kraken). The pair must settle above $ 2,180 and $ 2,200 to start a steady rise in the short term.

Ethereum price faces hurdles

There was a further decline in ethereum below the $ 2,120 support zone. However, ETH remained well-bid above the $ 2,050 support zone. A low forms near $ 2050 before the price begins a new surge, similar to bitcoin.

The price rallied above the $ 2,100 and $ 2,120 resistance levels. Ether even rose above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $ 2,405 high to $ 2,049 low. it is now trading near the $ 2,150 resistance and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

The first key resistance is near the $ 2,200 level. The next major resistance is near the $ 2,220 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $ 2,405 high to $ 2,049 low.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

A proper close above the $ 2,200 and $ 2,220 resistance levels could set the pace for a decent rally. The next major resistance above $ 2,220 could be near the $ 2,300 level. Any other gains could set the pace for a move towards the $ 2,450 level in the near term.

New decline in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to break above the $ 2,200 resistance zone, it could start a new decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $ 2,100 level.

The first major support is near the $ 2,050 level. The next major support is near the $ 2,000 level. If the ether bulls fail to defend the $ 2,050 and $ 2,000 support levels, there are chances of a sharp decline. The next stop for the bears is possibly near the $ 1,850 level.

Technical indicators

MACD per hour : The MACD for ETH / USD is now slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.

RSI per hour : The RSI for ETH / USD is still above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $ 2050

Major Resistance Level – $ 2,200