Cryptocurrency : Ethereum sees a major correction as it once again follows Bitcoin’s lead

Ethereum has been on the rise for several weeks, even though BTC struggled to breathe resistance at $ 58,000. The world’s largest altcoin even managed to go past $ 4,000 and hit a new all-time high of $ 4,362 exactly 7 days ago.

However, following Elon Musk’s announcement that Tesla will no longer accept BTC payments for its electric cars, the price of Bitcoin began to drop and ETH began to follow it. Despite this seemingly straightforward cause and effect, many believe that Musk actually had little to no impact on the price action of cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum’s decline did not slow down even as its co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, burned 90% of his Shiba Inu tokens and donated the rest to charity.

Ethereum price drops after hitting ATH

Ethereum saw a series of sharp drops, over the last 7 days, each of which broke smaller supports such as $ 4,250, $ 4,000, and although the $ 3,600 support held for a while, even allowing the price to come back up briefly. , finally broke too.

The same goes for the $ 3,200 support, which was broken today, allowing ETH to drop to $ 2,956.